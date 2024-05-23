Echo Hunters: How to collect target Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has plenty of content to work through and if the main story and numerous side quests weren’t enough, Events provide plenty of challenges—particularly Echo Hunters.

The task of collecting five Echoes may seem easy on the surface, but Wuthering Waves features hundreds, so the likelihood of stumbling across the ones you need are slim. Though clues are provided, it can still be tricky.

Fortunately for you, we’ve searched every nook and cranny, so we can tell you exactly where you need to go to collect target Echoes for the Echo Hunter event.

How to complete Echo Hunters in Wuthering Waves

Catch ’em all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To collect the target Echoes in Wuthering Waves for the Echo Hunters event, you must find five particular Echoes in the world. While this can seem daunting, there’s an easy way to do this by using the Echo Hunting menu.

Alternatively, you can get a quick and easy headstart on the challenge with this guide, as we’ve detailed where you can find each of the five Echoes you need to locate—but be warned, you may have to defeat a couple until an Echo drops.

Where to find the Traffic Illuminator in Wuthering Waves

Country roads. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The easiest place to find Traffic Illuminator’s in Wuthering Waves is east of the Rearguard Base in the north of the map and north of the Fast Travel point in the area, which you reach early in the main story.

Look for the destroyed motorway and climb up, where Traffic Illuminators will be waiting. If you defeat them on the first part of the destroyed road and an echo doesn’t drop, head slightly west to the other section of the road and hunt there.

Where to find the Cyan-Feathered Heron in Wuthering Waves

Head north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Directly north from the area where the Traffic Illuminator is found, you will encounter Cyan-Feathered Herons in the area around Camp Overwatch. If you have been here before, choose either of the Fast Travel points nearby.

There are a variety of Echoes in this area, including a couple of bird variants, so you may have to go on a killing spree until you find the one you want, but it should only take a couple of tries.

Where to find the Chaserazor in Wuthering Waves

City streets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chaserazor in Wuthering Waves are found in destroyed cities and the best place to find Chaserazor is in the Sea of Flames in the southwest portion of the map.

The Donglu Research Station provides a quick and easy fast travel point to the destination if you haven’t been to the Sea of Flames before. Alternatively, I found a Chaserazor just south of Jinzhou.

Where to find the Diamondclaw in Wuthering Waves

Don’t get crabby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Diamondclaws are the easiest of the Target Echos to locate as they are found directly south of the main hub of Jinzhou in the Lake Heights region. I found them in a large group, so I was quickly able to collect the Echo.

From Jinzhou, head south to Lake Heights, located east of Lake Deerslumber and Shade Ridge, and keep your eyes peeled for the giant scorpion-like creatures lurking nearby.

Where to find the Hoochief in Wuthering Waves

Monkey around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hoochief is definitely the hardest Echo to collect for this challenge, purely down to the fact it is located a long way from the areas you explore early in the game. With a bit of walking, however, it isn’t too difficult.

Head south of Jinzhou into Wuming Bay and collect as many Resonance Nexus’ as you can, as it makes navigating the map much easier. Continue south until you reach the Hermit Settlement, then head southwest and into the Dim Forest. In this cave area, there are plenty of Hoochiefs.

