Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 livestream codes, banners, events & more

Wuthering Waves is getting its first version update, adding the new region of Rinascita to Solaris alongside story content, explorable areas, events, characters, Echoes, and more. We also have the version 2.0 livestream codes, so be sure to redeem them. Let’s go over the Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 livestream summary.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 live stream redeem codes

GETREADY – Rewards: 100x Astrite, four 5-star Resonance potion, five 4-star weapon enhancements material

– Rewards: 100x Astrite, four 5-star Resonance potion, five 4-star weapon enhancements material OFFWEGO – Rewards: 100x Astrite, two 5-star material container, 40,000x Shell Credits

– Rewards: 100x Astrite, two 5-star material container, 40,000x Shell Credits JOINCARNEVALE – Rewards: 100x Astrite, 20x 5-star Echo Tuners, five 4-star Echo XP Material

To redeem Wuthering Waves codes, launch Wuthering Waves, open the settings menu from the main menu and go to “Other Settings.” Click on the Redeem option here and enter your code.

Be sure to redeem these codes before they expire on Dec. 23.

Redeem your rewards and celebrate the Carnevale. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 new region and exploration

New region: Rinascita

You can look forward to exploring an area much larger than any previous update. The brand-new region of Rinascita has eight new vistas to explore, including the bustling City of Echoes, Ragunna, the beautiful Nimbus Sanctum, and The Cloud Troupe in all its verticality.

The Nimbus Sanctum in all of its glory. Image via Kuro Games

New exploration options

Flight and swimming have both been added to Wuthering Waves in Rinascita, and they’re both enabled by the use of Echoes. The Gondola Echo can swim across water and climb up waterfalls. You can also take any Resonator of your choice on a boat ride with you.

Swimming towards a waterfall on the Gondola. Image via Kuro Games

If swimming isn’t your style, you can also take to the skies with the Wingray Echo. Soar through the skies in any direction instead of just gliding around.

Take to the skies with the new Wingray. Image via Kuro Games

Exploration Challenges

There are many new puzzles and exploration challenges to try out in Rinascita.

Plushie Leap : Leap across buildings and obstacles as the Cuddle Wuddle.

: Leap across buildings and obstacles as the Cuddle Wuddle. Plushie Punch : Punch through rocks with the Cuddle Wuddle.

: Punch through rocks with the Cuddle Wuddle. Clear Cloud : Absorb Nightmare Clouds around the map with Lottie Lost.

: Absorb Nightmare Clouds around the map with Lottie Lost. Floating Monument : Lift up fallen monuments as you explore.

: Lift up fallen monuments as you explore. Tactical Hologram: Vitreum Dancer: A top-down dodging-based challenge.

Dodge incoming attacks with a top-down view. Image via Kuro Games

Overflowing Palette: Use paint and match colors to solve this painting challenge.

Fill out the Color Pallete to solve the puzzle. Image via Kuro Games

Dream Patrol: Face combat challenges around Rinascita with the multiplier from the Illusive Realms.

The new Dream Patrol with Illusive Realm mechanics.Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 2.0 character banners

Two new characters are coming to Wuthering Waves 2.0—Carlotta and Roccia—alongside two rerun banners for Jinhsi and Zhezhi during version 2.0. Here are the banners and their order.

When Silence Tolls: Carlotta’s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-star characters include Chixia, Sanhua, and Mortefi. Carlotta is the first 5-star pistol user, and her element is Glacio.

Carlotta’s featured resonator banner. Image via Kuro Games

Chromatic Prose: Zhezhi‘s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-stars characters include Chixia, Sanhua, and Mortefi.

Zhezhi rerun during the first half of version 2.0. Image via Kuro Games

Stage in the Box: Roccia’s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-star characters include Youhu, Danjin, and Yuanwu. Roccia is a Gauntlet user with the Electro element.

Roccia’s banner is coming in the second half of 2.0. Image via Kuro Games

Thawborn Renewal: Jinhsi‘s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-star characters include Youhu, Danjin, and Yuanwu.

Jinhsi rerun during the second half of version 2.0. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 2.0 new weapons

We’re getting two signature weapons for both new characters and reruns for Jinhsi and Zhezhi’s signature weapons, alongside a new weapon set and a free 4-star Rectifier.

The Last Dance

This is Carlotta’s signature weapon and fits quite well with her character design and theme.

Carlotta’s Signature weapon is an elegant red pistol. Image via Kuro Games

Tragicomedy

This pair of contrasting gauntlets is Roccia’s signature weapon.

Roccio’s signature weapon is the Tragicomedy. Image via Kuro Games

Call of the Abyss

This 4-star Catalyst will be available for free during one of the events in Wuthering Waves 2.0.

New free 4-star catalyst. Image via Kuro Games

Poetry and Paean Series

Five new 4-star weapons are being added to the weapon pool. They might just be added to the Pioneer Podcast instead.

New 4-star weapon collection. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 2.0 new outfits

The Outfit mechanic is finally here, and we have two new outfits to look forward to in Wuthering Waves 2.0.

Sanhua’s Outfit (Exorcistic Adjuration)

Sanhua’s Signature Outfit, Exorcistic Adjuration, will be available for free during one of the events during Wuthering Waves 2.0. More details on the event are below.

Sanhua gets a free new Outfit. Image via Kuro Games

Jinhsi’s Outfit (Peach Blossom)

Jinhsi also gets an exclusive premium outfit that comes along with its own unique icon, banner, different animations, and an exclusive weapon skin.

Jinhsi recalls your first meeting in her pink Peach Blossom Outfit. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 2.0 new events

Rinascita Echo Fiesta

This Web Event allows you to get free Rinascita Echoes and Astrites before Version 2.0 drops. Check your in-game mail and start sharing and viewing Echo cards with friends for free rewards.

Some free rewards from a fairly fun web event. Image via Kuro Games

Tales of the Isles

The primary area exploration event of Rinascita will be tied to your main story and exploration progression.

Join Rover on his journey across Rinascita. Image via Kuro Games

Dances For Spring’s Return

This companion invitation login event has a similar art style to the Chibi event from Version 1.2. Complete the objectives for this event to get the free Sanhua skin.

Get the free Sanhua outfit in this cute Chibi event. Image via Kuro Games

Traces of Tides Photo Event

Take photos across Rinascita and receive rewards, including Astrite, experience potions, and Shell Credits.

Take memorable snapshots in this event. Image via Kuro Games

John Wicktorio: No Debts for Old Men

John Wicktoria is out for revenge as his cherished Echo was destroyed. Help him avenge his do- err, Echo.

The John Wick-inspired combat event. Image via Kuro Games

Gratitude for Companionship

This login event rewards players across the server with 1600x Astrite for logging in on certain days.

Free 10x Pulls just for logging in. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 2.0 New Companion Stories

Wuthering Waves 2.0 adds two new companion stories for both of the featured 5-star characters, Carlotta and Roccia.

Carlotta Companion Story

Carlotta’s companion story rewards.Image via Kuro Games

Roccia Companion Story

The Phantom Troupe, Roccia’s companion story. Image via Kuro Games

Recurring Events

7-day login

The seven-day login event returns as usual, offering five Radiant Tides and five Lustrous Tides used for Convenes.

7-day login event for 2.0. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Exploration

An exploration quest of Wuthering Waves 2.0 will offer Tuners, Echo XP, and Shell Credits for exploring the Nimbus Sanctum area thoroughly.

Wuthering Exploration around the Nimbus Sanctum. Image via Kuro Games

Lolo Logistics campaign

Lolo Logistics returns with a brand new campaign and another set of spin-the-wheel-type daily quests.

Lolo Logistics returns with a new campaign/ Image via Kuro Games

Tactical Hologram

As usual, another Tactical Hologram has been added featuring both the Sentry Construct and The Fallacy of No Return. Future Tactical Holograms will have all bosses in one location.

Tactical Hologram: Calamity returns with two new bosses this time. Image via Kuro Games

Pincer Maneuver Warriors III/IV

Like it or hate it, the Pincer Maneuver Warriors event will have its 3rd and 4th iterations during Wuthering Waves 2.0. This event got a lot of slack from the community, so hopefully, Kuro will improve it.

Two more Pincer Maneuver Warrior events…yay…Image via Kuro Games

New bosses and Echoes

25 new Echoes

You can absorb 25 new Echoes in Wuthering Waves 2.0. Not all of them in the region can be absorbed since many are friendly to humans. Details on the Data Bank haven’t been made available yet.

Some of the new Rinascita Echoes on display. Image via Kuro Games

Kuro Games has also confirmed there will be five new Sonata effects coming to Wuthering Waves in Version 2.0.

4 new bosses

Out of the aforementioned 25 new Echoes, four of them will be Boss Echoes. These will all be tied to the four major factions of Rinascita. We currently know two of their names.

Hecate: Hecate seems to be tied to Phrolova in both her design and appearance.

New boss related to Phrolova, Hecate. Image via Kuro Games

Sentry Construct: The Sentry is the warden of the Montelli family.

The Sentry Construct preparing for battle. Image via Kuro Games

The other two bosses seem to be a giant Frost Dragon and a female sorcerer Echo that appears somewhat similar to the Dreamless.

A new rock dragon boss with Glacio Element, presumably. Image via Kuro Games

Seven new Nightmare echoes

Some of the original Echoes and bosses from Huanglong are also getting redesigns in Rinascita in the form of Nightmare Echoes. They will feature different movesets Sonata effects, and Echo effects.

Synthesis on the Go

Synthesis on the Go allows you to access Synthesis directly from your inventory instead of going to the dedicated terminal. Furthermore, you can now convert redundant materials in other materials of the same class and rarity.

Rover appearance change

You can now swap between male and female Rover every 24 hours from the game settings.

Swap between both Rovers anytime. Image via Kuro Games

Archive of Melodies

The Archive of Melodies allows you to use an Echo to play whatever track from any version you want and even set your own custom background music for maximum immersion.

Choose any music you want with this Echo. Image via Kuro Games

Early story

You can now skip the story quest prerequisites after completing Act 1, chapter 3, and make your way straight to Rinascita.

Early boss fight

Don’t worry about farming materials for your favorite characters, as the new Early Boss fight feature will let you go straight to the boss without requiring progress in the story.

Immersion mode

Get rid of all UI on the screen with immersion mode and immerse yourself fully into Rinascita and the world of Wuthering Waves.

That’s all you need to know from the Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream. We look forward to the event and will share more details with you as event details and patch notes are released.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy