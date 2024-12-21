Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 livestream codes, banners, events & more

Wuthering Waves is getting its first version update, adding the new region of Rinascita to Solaris alongside story content, explorable areas, events, characters, Echoes, and more. We also have the version 2.0 livestream codes, so be sure to redeem them. Let’s go over the Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 livestream summary.
Table of contents
- Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 live stream redeem codes
- Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 new region and exploration
- Wuthering Waves 2.0 character banners
- Wuthering Waves 2.0 new weapons
- Wuthering Waves 2.0 new outfits
- Wuthering Waves 2.0 new events
- Wuthering Waves 2.0 New Companion Stories
- Recurring Events
- New bosses and Echoes
- QOL updates
Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 live stream redeem codes
- GETREADY – Rewards: 100x Astrite, four 5-star Resonance potion, five 4-star weapon enhancements material
- OFFWEGO – Rewards: 100x Astrite, two 5-star material container, 40,000x Shell Credits
- JOINCARNEVALE – Rewards: 100x Astrite, 20x 5-star Echo Tuners, five 4-star Echo XP Material
To redeem Wuthering Waves codes, launch Wuthering Waves, open the settings menu from the main menu and go to “Other Settings.” Click on the Redeem option here and enter your code.
Be sure to redeem these codes before they expire on Dec. 23.
Wuthering Waves Version 2.0 new region and exploration
New region: Rinascita
You can look forward to exploring an area much larger than any previous update. The brand-new region of Rinascita has eight new vistas to explore, including the bustling City of Echoes, Ragunna, the beautiful Nimbus Sanctum, and The Cloud Troupe in all its verticality.
New exploration options
Flight and swimming have both been added to Wuthering Waves in Rinascita, and they’re both enabled by the use of Echoes. The Gondola Echo can swim across water and climb up waterfalls. You can also take any Resonator of your choice on a boat ride with you.
If swimming isn’t your style, you can also take to the skies with the Wingray Echo. Soar through the skies in any direction instead of just gliding around.
Exploration Challenges
There are many new puzzles and exploration challenges to try out in Rinascita.
- Plushie Leap: Leap across buildings and obstacles as the Cuddle Wuddle.
- Plushie Punch: Punch through rocks with the Cuddle Wuddle.
- Clear Cloud: Absorb Nightmare Clouds around the map with Lottie Lost.
- Floating Monument: Lift up fallen monuments as you explore.
- Tactical Hologram: Vitreum Dancer: A top-down dodging-based challenge.
- Overflowing Palette: Use paint and match colors to solve this painting challenge.
- Dream Patrol: Face combat challenges around Rinascita with the multiplier from the Illusive Realms.
Wuthering Waves 2.0 character banners
Two new characters are coming to Wuthering Waves 2.0—Carlotta and Roccia—alongside two rerun banners for Jinhsi and Zhezhi during version 2.0. Here are the banners and their order.
When Silence Tolls: Carlotta’s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-star characters include Chixia, Sanhua, and Mortefi. Carlotta is the first 5-star pistol user, and her element is Glacio.
Chromatic Prose: Zhezhi‘s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-stars characters include Chixia, Sanhua, and Mortefi.
Stage in the Box: Roccia’s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-star characters include Youhu, Danjin, and Yuanwu. Roccia is a Gauntlet user with the Electro element.
Thawborn Renewal: Jinhsi‘s featured resonator convene. Rate up 4-star characters include Youhu, Danjin, and Yuanwu.
Wuthering Waves 2.0 new weapons
We’re getting two signature weapons for both new characters and reruns for Jinhsi and Zhezhi’s signature weapons, alongside a new weapon set and a free 4-star Rectifier.
The Last Dance
This is Carlotta’s signature weapon and fits quite well with her character design and theme.
Tragicomedy
This pair of contrasting gauntlets is Roccia’s signature weapon.
Call of the Abyss
This 4-star Catalyst will be available for free during one of the events in Wuthering Waves 2.0.
Poetry and Paean Series
Five new 4-star weapons are being added to the weapon pool. They might just be added to the Pioneer Podcast instead.
Wuthering Waves 2.0 new outfits
The Outfit mechanic is finally here, and we have two new outfits to look forward to in Wuthering Waves 2.0.
Sanhua’s Outfit (Exorcistic Adjuration)
Sanhua’s Signature Outfit, Exorcistic Adjuration, will be available for free during one of the events during Wuthering Waves 2.0. More details on the event are below.
Jinhsi’s Outfit (Peach Blossom)
Jinhsi also gets an exclusive premium outfit that comes along with its own unique icon, banner, different animations, and an exclusive weapon skin.
Wuthering Waves 2.0 new events
Rinascita Echo Fiesta
This Web Event allows you to get free Rinascita Echoes and Astrites before Version 2.0 drops. Check your in-game mail and start sharing and viewing Echo cards with friends for free rewards.
Tales of the Isles
The primary area exploration event of Rinascita will be tied to your main story and exploration progression.
Dances For Spring’s Return
This companion invitation login event has a similar art style to the Chibi event from Version 1.2. Complete the objectives for this event to get the free Sanhua skin.
Traces of Tides Photo Event
Take photos across Rinascita and receive rewards, including Astrite, experience potions, and Shell Credits.
John Wicktorio: No Debts for Old Men
John Wicktoria is out for revenge as his cherished Echo was destroyed. Help him avenge his do- err, Echo.
Gratitude for Companionship
This login event rewards players across the server with 1600x Astrite for logging in on certain days.
Wuthering Waves 2.0 New Companion Stories
Wuthering Waves 2.0 adds two new companion stories for both of the featured 5-star characters, Carlotta and Roccia.
Carlotta Companion Story
Roccia Companion Story
Recurring Events
7-day login
The seven-day login event returns as usual, offering five Radiant Tides and five Lustrous Tides used for Convenes.
Wuthering Exploration
An exploration quest of Wuthering Waves 2.0 will offer Tuners, Echo XP, and Shell Credits for exploring the Nimbus Sanctum area thoroughly.
Lolo Logistics campaign
Lolo Logistics returns with a brand new campaign and another set of spin-the-wheel-type daily quests.
Tactical Hologram
As usual, another Tactical Hologram has been added featuring both the Sentry Construct and The Fallacy of No Return. Future Tactical Holograms will have all bosses in one location.
Pincer Maneuver Warriors III/IV
Like it or hate it, the Pincer Maneuver Warriors event will have its 3rd and 4th iterations during Wuthering Waves 2.0. This event got a lot of slack from the community, so hopefully, Kuro will improve it.
New bosses and Echoes
25 new Echoes
You can absorb 25 new Echoes in Wuthering Waves 2.0. Not all of them in the region can be absorbed since many are friendly to humans. Details on the Data Bank haven’t been made available yet.
Kuro Games has also confirmed there will be five new Sonata effects coming to Wuthering Waves in Version 2.0.
4 new bosses
Out of the aforementioned 25 new Echoes, four of them will be Boss Echoes. These will all be tied to the four major factions of Rinascita. We currently know two of their names.
Hecate: Hecate seems to be tied to Phrolova in both her design and appearance.
Sentry Construct: The Sentry is the warden of the Montelli family.
The other two bosses seem to be a giant Frost Dragon and a female sorcerer Echo that appears somewhat similar to the Dreamless.
Seven new Nightmare echoes
Some of the original Echoes and bosses from Huanglong are also getting redesigns in Rinascita in the form of Nightmare Echoes. They will feature different movesets Sonata effects, and Echo effects.
QOL updates
Synthesis on the Go
Synthesis on the Go allows you to access Synthesis directly from your inventory instead of going to the dedicated terminal. Furthermore, you can now convert redundant materials in other materials of the same class and rarity.
Rover appearance change
You can now swap between male and female Rover every 24 hours from the game settings.
Archive of Melodies
The Archive of Melodies allows you to use an Echo to play whatever track from any version you want and even set your own custom background music for maximum immersion.
Early story
You can now skip the story quest prerequisites after completing Act 1, chapter 3, and make your way straight to Rinascita.
Early boss fight
Don’t worry about farming materials for your favorite characters, as the new Early Boss fight feature will let you go straight to the boss without requiring progress in the story.
Immersion mode
Get rid of all UI on the screen with immersion mode and immerse yourself fully into Rinascita and the world of Wuthering Waves.
That’s all you need to know from the Wuthering Waves 2.0 livestream. We look forward to the event and will share more details with you as event details and patch notes are released.
Published: Dec 21, 2024 05:01 pm