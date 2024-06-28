Danjin is a more technical DPS character in Wuthering Waves. She has a lot of combos you can pull off, but you have to be careful not to get knocked out. Her playstyle might feel complicated, but it’s rewarding, so here’s the best Danjin build in Wuthering Waves.

How to build Danjin in Wuthering Waves

Weapons

An unsurprising winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a sword DPS character, the weapon choices are very straightforward. Here are the best weapons to use for Danjin:

1 Emerald of Genesis Five-star Weapon Permanent Convene / Five-star Weapon Supply Chest 2 Lumingloss Four-star Pioneer Podcast 3 Commando of Conviction Four-star Convene (gacha) 4 Lunar Cutter Four-star Convene (gacha)

Danjin’s best weapon is the Emerald of Genesis five-star standard banner sword. It’s currently the only five-star sword in Wuthering Waves with Crit. as a stat, so if you can get it, it’d serve as a great upgrade for Danjin or any other sword DPS.

Other options include the Commando of Conviction, Lunar Cutter, and Lumingloss. All have ATK percent as a stat, but the passive effects are fairly good for a character that’s always on the field and often uses the Resonance Skill.

Echo sets

Not many alternatives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Echo set for Danjin is the Sun-sinking Eclipse, as it directly increases the Havoc DMG dealt by the wielder. If you’re still farming for the set, you can get away by using a two-piece Sun-sinking Eclipse with a two-piece of Lingering Tunes.

Echo Skill

Go for the one with better stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to the Echo Skill, you have two viable options: Dreamless or Crownless. Even though Dreamless is seemingly more designed for the Havoc Rover, it’s still a good source of burst damage if you don’t want to leave the field for too long. Alternatively, Crownless provides Havoc DMG and Resonance Skill DMG increase, which synergizes well with Danjin’s playstyle.

Echo stats and substats

As with any traditional DPS character, you need offensive stats on your Echoes for Danjin to maximize her damage.

Here are the main stats to look for on your Echoes:

Four Cost: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Three Cost: Havoc DMG Bonus

Havoc DMG Bonus One Cost: ATK percent

Ideally, you want one Echo with Crit. Rate/DMG, two with Havoc DMG Bonus, and two with ATK percent in your loadout. For substats, prioritize all the stats above alongside Basic Attack DMG Bonus and Resonance Skill DMG Bonus.

Forte priority

Don’t forget about the stat nodes and passives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Danjin’s playstyle revolves around using her Basic Attack and Resonance Skill combos to deal damage and accumulate Ruby Blossom for her Forte Gauge. You can then unleash the Forte Circuit to deal additional damage and heal her.

Here are Danjin’s Fortes in a list of priorities:

Normal Attack Resonance Skill Forte Circuit Resonance Liberation Intro Skill

The first three Fortes should be on the same priority level, followed by everything else. Her Resonance Liberation is a good source of damage, but it’s not a part of her core gameplay, so you can leave it until you have spare resources to invest in it.

