Image Credit: Bethesda
Danjin, a four-star character from Wuthering Waves
Image via KuroGames
Category:
Wuthering Waves

Best Danjin build in Wuthering Waves

An unstoppable force.
Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 06:08 am

Danjin is a more technical DPS character in Wuthering Waves. She has a lot of combos you can pull off, but you have to be careful not to get knocked out. Her playstyle might feel complicated, but it’s rewarding, so here’s the best Danjin build in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

How to build Danjin in Wuthering Waves

Weapons

Emerald of Genesis in Wuthering Waves
An unsurprising winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a sword DPS character, the weapon choices are very straightforward. Here are the best weapons to use for Danjin:

1Emerald of GenesisFive-starWeapon Permanent Convene / Five-star Weapon Supply Chest
2LuminglossFour-starPioneer Podcast
3Commando of ConvictionFour-starConvene (gacha)
4Lunar CutterFour-starConvene (gacha)

Danjin’s best weapon is the Emerald of Genesis five-star standard banner sword. It’s currently the only five-star sword in Wuthering Waves with Crit. as a stat, so if you can get it, it’d serve as a great upgrade for Danjin or any other sword DPS.

Other options include the Commando of Conviction, Lunar Cutter, and Lumingloss. All have ATK percent as a stat, but the passive effects are fairly good for a character that’s always on the field and often uses the Resonance Skill.

Echo sets

Sun-sinking Eclipse Echo set in Wuthering Waves
Not many alternatives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Echo set for Danjin is the Sun-sinking Eclipse, as it directly increases the Havoc DMG dealt by the wielder. If you’re still farming for the set, you can get away by using a two-piece Sun-sinking Eclipse with a two-piece of Lingering Tunes.

Echo Skill

Dreamless Echo in Wuthering Waves
Go for the one with better stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to the Echo Skill, you have two viable options: Dreamless or Crownless. Even though Dreamless is seemingly more designed for the Havoc Rover, it’s still a good source of burst damage if you don’t want to leave the field for too long. Alternatively, Crownless provides Havoc DMG and Resonance Skill DMG increase, which synergizes well with Danjin’s playstyle.

Echo stats and substats

As with any traditional DPS character, you need offensive stats on your Echoes for Danjin to maximize her damage.

Here are the main stats to look for on your Echoes:

  • Four Cost: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG
  • Three Cost: Havoc DMG Bonus
  • One Cost: ATK percent

Ideally, you want one Echo with Crit. Rate/DMG, two with Havoc DMG Bonus, and two with ATK percent in your loadout. For substats, prioritize all the stats above alongside Basic Attack DMG Bonus and Resonance Skill DMG Bonus.

Forte priority

Danjin's Fortes in Wuthering Waves
Don’t forget about the stat nodes and passives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Danjin’s playstyle revolves around using her Basic Attack and Resonance Skill combos to deal damage and accumulate Ruby Blossom for her Forte Gauge. You can then unleash the Forte Circuit to deal additional damage and heal her.

Here are Danjin’s Fortes in a list of priorities:

  1. Normal Attack
  2. Resonance Skill
  3. Forte Circuit
  4. Resonance Liberation
  5. Intro Skill

The first three Fortes should be on the same priority level, followed by everything else. Her Resonance Liberation is a good source of damage, but it’s not a part of her core gameplay, so you can leave it until you have spare resources to invest in it.

Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.