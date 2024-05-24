The main character, Rover, is the first playable Resonator in Wuthering Waves. If you’re a new player, you likely plan to use them for the foreseeable future, so here’s the best Rover build in Wuthering Waves.

Rover can play multiple roles in your team. They can even be a support with their fourth Resonance Chain. However, Rover’s most suitable role in Wuthering Waves is a DPS. At least, until you get a solid five-star damage dealer.

How to build Rover in Wuthering Waves

Weapons

The only Crit weapon currently in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rover is a sword (not Broadblade) user in Wuthering Waves, and there are a few options you can use, regardless of whether you’re a heavy spender or a free-to-play player. Below, you can find a list of the best weapons for Rover.

Weapon Rarity Source 1 Emerald of Genesis Five-star Weapon Permanent Convene / Five-star Weapon Supply Chest 2 Lumingloss Four-star Pioneer Podcast 3 Commando of Conviction Four-star Convene (gacha) 4 Sword #18 Four-star Crafting

The Emerald of Genesis is the best option since, as a five-star, it has a higher base ATK. Crit. Rate as the main stat also allows you to lean more into Crit. DMG with your Echoes. You can get the weapon from the Weapon Permanent Convene or the Five-star Weapon Supply chest that is given for reaching Union Level 45.

The rest of the weapons are all decent alternatives but have ATK percent as the main stat, which means you have to pay more attention to the Crit. Rate/Crit. DMG balance.

Echo sets

Time to catch them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Spectro character, the best Echo set for Rover is the full set of Celestial Light. The Sonata effects increase the Spectro damage of the wielder by 10 percent and by an additional 30 percent after releasing an Intro Skill.

Echo Skill

Overlord Class Echoes usually have the best skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a primary Echo to use in battle, I recommend going for the Mourning Aix. It’s a Spectro boss located at the bottom of the map, and it should be fairly easy to defeat. Its Echo skill increases the wielder’s Spectro DMG and Resonance Liberation DMG, greatly benefiting our Rover.

Echo stats

When it comes to stats, you have to balance the Echo costs with the stats. This might prove challenging, especially since cost depends on the stats and base stat value. To make your life easier, here are all the main stats you should be looking for on your Rover’s Echoes:

Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG (maintain one to two ratio) Spectro DMG Bonus ATK percent

The substats can have all of the above alongside any other offensive stats available in the game, including Resonance Skill DMG Bonus, Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus, and Heavy Attack DMG Bonus.

Forte priority

There are also stat boosts you can unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, leveling up Fortes is pretty straightforward for Rover. As a main DPS, you should prioritize the Fortes you use the most when dealing damage on the field.

Here’s a list of Rover’s Fortes to prioritize:

Forte Circuit Resonance Skill Basic Attack Resonance Liberation Intro Skill

Using a full Basic Attack combo grants a lot of Concerto Energy, often enough to use the Forte Circuit. Since the Forte Circuit is tied to the Resonance Skill, which only has a six-second cooldown, these three abilities are your main priorities.

Resonance Liberation deals good damage, but since it’s an ultimate, I recommend leveling it up when using Rover more as a Sub-DPS (with another solid damage dealer in the team) or when everything else is maxed out.

