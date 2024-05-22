Which free five-star character should you choose in Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves is yet another roleplaying adventure where collecting characters is at the heart of the game. With its release right around the corner, the first developer’s livestream teased some massive rewards⁠—including free five-star characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about which free five-star character you should choose in Wuthering Waves.

What free five-star characters can you choose in Wuthering Waves

New characters and a new journey.

Like other gacha games, Wuthering Waves has two banners with different characters. There are five characters from the Standard banner you can get for free by using 80 Lustrous Tides. You can obtain Lustrous Tides by participating in events and simply playing.

Here are all the five-star characters you can select:

Verina

Encore

Calcharo

Lingyang

Jianxin

Wuthering Waves: Which free five-star character to choose

Verina

Gorgeous and powerful.

Verina is a powerful five-star support. Her element is Spectro and she uses Rectifier as her weapon of choice. As an off-field unit, Verina excels at buffing and healing, making her very flexible. She’s a universal support that fits into pretty much any team, making her very valuable and potentially future-proof.

Jianxin

Exploration is a breeze with her.

As a jack of all trades, master of none, Jianxin does it all. She’s a strong, Aero utility support who excels at shielding and and grouping opponents with her ultimate. Jianxin is very fun to play and is perfect for open-world exploration. On top of everything, she has a unique mechanic where she performs a counterattack against her opponents. Her only downside is she doesn’t deal a lot of damage, and while her shields are very strong, they take some time to cast.

Calcharo

I can't wait to get him.

Our first main DPS is here, and if you’re looking for an amazing hypercarry with a selfish playstyle, then Calcharo is for you. He’s an Electro main carry that dishes out massive damage with his Broadblade weapon. Thanks to his fast playstyle, he can perform multiple attack combos in the air and on the ground, dealing massive Electro damage. Calcharo has enormous damage potential and could be one of the strongest units upon the release of Wuthering Waves.

Encore

Those plushies are cute and powerful.

Don’t let that smile trick you; Encore isn’t an ordinary girl. She’s a ranged main DPS who uses the Rectifier as her weapon. Accompanied by two wooly plushies, Encore deals a lot of damage thanks to her Fusion element, which is Wuthering Waves’ version of fire. Her basic attacks are her main source of damage, and while she’s mostly a ranged DPS, she switches stance to melee with her ultimate. While the best part of Encore is her easy gameplay, she’s very squishy, which can lead to a big DPS loss if she gets hit.

Lingyang

Breakdancing and breaking his opponents with ice.

Lingyang is another main DPS character, but with a different playstyle. He’s a five-star Glacio carry mainly focused on airborne combat.

With Gauntlets as his weapon, he throws his enemies in the air and punches them. His playstyle seems fast and fun, but it can also limit his movement. If you want a brawler DPS that deals ice damage, Lingyang is perfect, but he might have lower damage potential than Calcharo and Encore.

Selecting the best character is important if you want a good start. All characters have unique perks and flaws, but Calcharo and Verina stand out among the pack. If you want a powerful, future-proof hypercarry, go for Calcharo, but Verina is just as valuable with all the support and buffs she provides.

