Jinhsi is a new five-star character in Wuthering Waves, and as a magistrate of the Jinzhou, she’s also incredibly powerful thanks to her connection with the sentinel Jue.

To understand how strong she is, here’s the best Jinhsi build in Wuthering Waves.

How to build Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

She’s finally here. Image via KuroGames

Jinhsi is a new flexible Spectro unit in Wuthering Waves who performs the best as a main DPS but also has great potential as a sub-DPS. Thanks to her fast-paced playstyle, Jinhsi deals a ton of Spectro damage, and she excels in both AoE and single-target scenarios. As a new unit looking to be one of the best characters in Wuthering Waves, to fully utilize her kit, you need to equip her with proper weapons, and good Echoes, and invest in her best Fortes.

Weapons

An elegant lady with a big sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A good weapon makes a great fighter, and as a Spectro damage dealer, Jinhsi uses a giant Broadblade. Since she excels in dealing big damage, you want to equip her with weapons that offer offensive stats, and fortunately, Jinhsi has a ton of great options for both free-to-play players and light spenders.

Here are the best weapons for Jinhsi:

Ages of Harvest (five-star)

Lustrous Razor (five-star)

Dauntless Evernight (four-star)

Autumntrace (four-star)

Ages of Harvest is a five-star Broadblade, and as Jinhsi’s signature weapon, it offers everything she needs, making it a perfect choice. It has a high base attack, and the main stat gives a ton of Crit Rate, which helps balance her stats. It also increases the damage of all Attributes by 24 percent and Jinhi’s Resonance Skill by 96 percent, making it a valuable weapon.

Lustrous Razor is another five-star Broadblade and a great alternative for Jinhsi. It has a high base attack, and while the main stat provides 36.4 percent attack damage, it also increases Jinhsi’s Energy Regeneration by 12.8 percent through its passive. The best part about this weapon is that you can choose it for free upon reaching Union level 45.

Although there are some decent four-star options with offensive stats, if you have enough Astrite, you should consider getting her signature weapon because it’s a massive damage increase.

Echo sets

Treat her right, give her the best goods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Besides proper weapons, good Echo sets are just as important for Jinhsi’s build. Since she’s a Spectro carry, you want a set that increases her Spectro damage. The five-piece of Celestial Light is Jinhsi’s best in slot as it provides everything she needs. This set increases her Spectro damage by 10 percent and whenever Jinhsi uses her Intro Skill, her Spectro damage increases by an additional 30 percent for 15 seconds.

Echo set stats and substats

Let the grind begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While proper Echo sets define a character, good stats and substats are necessary for them to work. As Jinhsi’s a Spectro DPS that scales with offensive stats, you want to look for a good mixture of Crit and attack stats.

Here are the main stats you should target when farming those Echoes:

Four Cost : Crit damage or Crit Rate

: Crit damage or Crit Rate Three Cost : ATK% or Energy Regeneration

: ATK% or Energy Regeneration One Cost: ATK%

Once you get the proper main stats, you need to balance them out with decent substats. You should aim for a balanced Crit ratio, a good chunk of attack percent, and the more Spectro damage you have, the better.

Echo Skill

When two dragons meet. Image via KuroGames

To match Jinhsi’s synergy, the new Jue boss is also the best Echo skill you can equip. This giant dragon leaps into the air, and by crushing down, it deals massive AoE Spectro damage to all opponents. It also increases Jinhsi’s Resonance Skill damage every six seconds. With this Echo skill, not only does Jinhsi gain a ton of damage, but it also increases her mobility.

Jinhsi Forte priority

This is how you get her going. Image via KuroGames

Abilities and Fortes are the core and essence of a character, but they also require a ton of resources. When you build your Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves, it’s critical to level up her best Fortes, because you’ll find yourself low on resources fast.

Here are the following Fortes you should prioritize:

Forte Circuit

Resonance Liberation

Resonance Skill

Your top priority is Jinhsi’s Forte Circuit, and once you stack it, Jinhsi enters an enhanced state where her basic attacks are converted and are considered Resonance Skill damage. To match this synergy, you should also level up her Resonance Liberation because it deals big AoE Spectro damage.

Best Jinhsi Sequences

For those who want to splash their Astrite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Sequences usually make characters stronger, Jinhsi is a Resonator and has a perfect kit without them. While she doesn’t need them, if you really like the character then getting her first two Sequences is a good stopping point because those are her best ones. They help Jinhsi gain more stacks for her Forte Circuit and her damage increases by 80 percent for six seconds.

