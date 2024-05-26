Which Resonator should you select for the Giveback Custom Convene in Wuthering Waves?

Still hunting your first five-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves? Get your hands on one with the Giveback Custom Convene which dropped on May 26.

In this event, you can choose from one of five five-star Resonators for free using the Voucher of Reciprocal Tides, and selecting which one is an easy choice. Here’s everything you need to know about the Giveback Custom Convene in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Select a Resonator for Giveback Custom Convene

A nice little gift from devs. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games

In Wuthering Waves’ Giveback Custom Convene, you should choose Calcharo or Verina because these are two of the best Resonators in Wuthering Waves. This is because Calcharo is one of the best DPS Resonators, and Verina is the best healing support. The Giveback Custom Convene guarantees a five-star Resonator with one pull using the free Voucher of Reciprocal Tide.

If you have chosen either of these for the Targeted Convene, that’s okay: You could select the Resonator you did not choose in the Targeted Convene. For example, if Calcharo is your choice in the Targeted Convene, select Verina in the Giveback Custom Convene, or vice versa. Picking the opposite Resonator means you can start putting together the best team and focus on enhancing them once you have all the Resonators you need.

Another option is to choose the same Resonator you did in the Targeted Convene. This is because you can gain that Resonator’s Waveband, which activates one of their sequences in the Resonance Chain. Unlocking these sequences makes them stronger, so if you already have Calcharo or Verina and want to make one more powerful, choose them in the Giveback Custom Convene to get their Wavebands and activate a sequence.

You can get Wavebands by pulling for Resonators you already own. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games

Or, if you want to collect all the Resonators, choose another from the list you don’t already have. The Resonators you can choose from are the same as those in the Targeted Convene: Calcharo, Verina, Encore, Lingyang, and Jianxin.

How to get the Voucher of Reciprocal Tide in Wuthering Waves

Don’t worry, this voucher doesn’t expire until 2025. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Everyone should get this email from May 26. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

The Voucher of Reciprocal Tides is given to players by the devs via the in-game mail. The mail is called “[Rewards] A Special Thanks from Wuthering Waves Dev Team,” and attached to this mail is the voucher, which you must claim to use.

How to use the Voucher of Reciprocal Tide in the Giveback Custom Convene

With your claimed Voucher of Reciprocal Tide, you can use it to get your free five-star Resonator by following these steps:

Navigate to the Convene. At the bottom of the event banners in the Convene, there is a new “Choice” event banner—this is the Giveback Custom Convene. Select the five-star Resonator you would like to get. You can change this using the two arrows next to the “Beginner’s Choice Convene” text. Once you’ve decided, select the “convene” button at the bottom of the banner.

Who did you pick? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

You will automatically receive your five-star Resonator, and the Giveback Custom Convene event banner will disappear from the Convene. You have until May 22, 2025, to decide which five-star Resonator you want from this Giveback Custom Convene.

Although I love a good villain and wanted to pick Calcharo for this banner, I went with Verina as my RNG is terrible, and I needed a support as soon as possible to round out my team composition.

