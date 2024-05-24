Character building and team compositions are essential in Wuthering Waves. The pure magic of Wuthering Waves is that your team consists of three characters, and you can swap between them at any time, allowing you to perform special moves and combos during combat.

Thanks to all the interesting and unique characters, there’s a ton of options for different playstyles. Here are the best team comps in Wuthering Waves.

Teamwork makes the dreamwork. Image via KuroGames

When you build a team in Wuthering Waves, it always includes three characters. The best team usually has a main DPS, sub-DPS, and preferably a support that can heal, shield, or buff. Just like Genshin, character synergies are important in Wuthering Waves. So, before you build a team around a character, you need to know how their kit works.

5) Sanhua, Yuanwu, Baizhi

Easy to get and easy to assemble. Image via KuroGames

This is the best free-to-play team in Wuthering Wave version 1.0. Sanhua is your main DPS, and she does a lot of on-field Glacio damage. As her partner in crime, Yuanwu fits this team as a sub-DPS, constantly dealing Electro damage from off-field. The last slot goes to Baizhi. Not only does she keep your team alive with her massive heals, but she also buffs everyone with her all-Type DMG Deepen. The team has perfect synergy, and the best part is you get all the units simply by playing the game.

4) Danjin, Jianxin, Baizhi

Big explosions and big damage. Image via KuroGames

One of the best teams has one of the best four-stars—Danjin. She’s a Havoc hypercarry who generates firepower at the cost of her own health. Danjin does all the attacking on this team, and due to her health loss, she needs two good supports. Baizhi is a fantastic four-star healer who constantly keeps Danjin alive, and she boosts her damage with massive buffs. This team wouldn’t be complete without a good shielder, and luckily, Jianxin gets the job done. Jianxin is a five-star character you can get from Character Permanent Convene, who not only shields but also provides valuable grouping utility to the team.

3) Encore, Yangyang, Baizhi

Very flexible and very fun to play. Image via KuroGames

The girl with plushies is one of the strongest characters in Wuthering Waves, and this is her best team. The team focuses on buffing Encore’s overall performance by using Outro Skills of other characters. Encore deals huge damage with her Rectifiers from a long distance, but thanks to her Resonance Liberation Ultimate, she closes the distance with her melee form. To match her synergy, Yangyang is an outstanding sub-DPS who groups enemies and restores energy to Encore, allowing her to use ultimate often. Once again, the last slot is Baizhi, which shows how powerful this support is. For a free four-star character, Baizhi’s heals and support capabilities are simply unmatched, making this one of the best teams in Wuthering Waves.

2) Calcharo, Sanhua, Verina

Master of shadows with two extra shadows. Image via KuroGames

Also known as the Calcharo hypercarry team, it focuses on using the full potential of Calcharo’s damage. He’s your main Electro DPS that dishes out massive damage with his fast attacks and combos. To further increase his damage output, Sanhua buffs his basic attacks with her Outro Skill, and she fits well into the rotation as a sub-DPS, increasing your team’s overall damage. Last but not least, Verina takes the team to the next level with her support capabilities. She provides the best heals out of any character and boosts the damage of any Attribute. The only downside is that this team needs two Permanent five-stars, but if you’re lucky and get them both, be sure to build this team.

1) Jiyan, Mortefi, Verina

Power of the dragon. Image via KuroGames

This team has it all, and it does it all. It’s without a doubt the best team in Wuthering Waves because it uses the best characters. Jiyan is the king of the hill of DPS, and no one else comes close. He’s an Aero hypercarry with great mobility and big damage. He spends most of the time on the field, dishing out huge damage and parrying all attacks with his ultimate, and if you have his signature weapon, his damage is even higher. Mortefi is arguably the best sub-DPS in Wuthering Waves, as he uses his off-field attacks to deal damage and increase the damage of Jiyan’s heavy attacks. The missing piece of the puzzle for this team is Verina. She fills the last slot as a healer and damage buffer, making this team by far the strongest in Wuthering Waves.

