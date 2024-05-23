Wuthering Waves – Pity system explained

Just like any other gacha game, Wuthering Waves is centered around unique characters and their personalities. Collecting these characters is the primary goal of every player, but that’s no easy task when you face a Pity system.

Wuthering Wave’s gacha system functions in a similar way Genshin’s or Honkai’s does. You obtain your favorite characters and weapons through character and weapon banners. Convene is the name of banners in Wuthering Waves where you wish for characters and weapons you want. While the main mechanic of the game is to collect the characters you desire, gacha systems are often unforgiving. So, before you start wishing, it’s important to understand how the pity system works in Wuthering Waves.

Here is everything you need to know about the pity system, banners, wishes and how they work in Wuthering Waves.

How does the pity system work in Wuthering Waves?

Pity in Wuthering Waves works through a gacha system, taking pity on players. Pity is tied to the wishes players make on character and weapon banners. While the system is luck based, there are a few rules and guarantees. Here’s how the pity system functions in Wuthering Waves:

Every 10 pulls, you are guaranteed a four-star character or weapon, and if you pull one of the non-featured four-stars, then the next four-star is guaranteed to be one of them.

Every 80 pulls, you are guaranteed a five-star character or weapon with a 50/50 chance to be a featured one. If the five-star you pull is not the featured one, then you are guaranteed to get one in the next 80 pulls.

Whenever you get a five-star, the pity will reset.

. Gacha rates for four-star characters is 6.0 percent and for five-stars is 0.8 percent.

Gacha rates for four-star weapons is also 6.0 percent and for five-stars is 0.8 percent.

Basically, if you’re familiar with Genshin’s or Honkai’s pity and gacha systems, you already understand Wuthering Wave’s system as well. However, it seems that the pity system in Wuthering Waves is a bit more forgiving since it requires only 80 pulls, which is always a good thing.

Types of banners in Wuthering Waves

Now that you understand the pity system, it’s time to put those wishes to use. There are five types of banners in Wuthering Waves where you can spend your Asterite.

Novice Convene

Novice Convene

Novice Convene is a one-time beginner’s banner that’s only available at the start of the game. It has a pity of 50 wishes, which means that it offers a 20 percent discount on a guaranteed five-star. It uses Asterite that is transformed into Lustrous Tides, and you can get one of the following five-star characters:

Verina (Spectro)

(Spectro) Jianxin (Aero)

(Aero) Calcharo (Electro)

(Electro) Encore (Fusion)

(Fusion) Lingyang (Glacio)

Once you get one of these five-stars, the banner will disappear forever. Bear in mind, even though you’re guaranteed a five-star character, the one you get is random, meaning you can get anyone from the roster.

Character Permanent Convene

Character Permanent Convene

As the name suggests, Character Permanent Convene is a permanent banner and it always stays the same. The pity of this banner is 80, and you use either Asterites or Lustrous Tides to obtain four-star and five-star characters. The best part about this banner is that after 80 pulls, you can select a free five-star standard character of your choice. Here are the five-stars you can select:

Verina (Spectro)

(Spectro) Jianxin (Aero)

(Aero) Calcharo (Electro)

(Electro) Encore (Fusion)

(Fusion) Lingyang (Glacio)

Keep in mind, selecting a free five-star standard character is a one-time thing only and after that, all the characters you get on that banner will be random.

Weapon Permanent Convene

Weapon Permanent Convene

Unlike the characters one, Weapon Permanent Convene is a weapon banner only. It uses the same pity of 80 and the same currency—Lustrous Tides. While this is also a permanent banner, unlike the character one, here you can always choose the weapon you want to get. Here are all the five-star weapons you can get from this banner:

Emerald of Genesis (Sword)

(Sword) Lustrous Razor (Broadblade)

(Broadblade) Abyss Surges (Gauntlets)

(Gauntlets) Static Mist (Dual Pistols)

(Dual Pistols) Cosmic Ripples (Rectifier)

Limited Character Convene

Limited Character Convene

Limited Character Convene is a limited character banner where you can pull for the featured five-star and four-star characters with. Similar to Genshin, limited character banners usually last for three weeks. Once they finish, a new featured character has its limited banner. Currently, Prevail the Lasting Night is the Limited Character Convene, making it the first official limited banner in Wuthering Waves. Here’s what it offers:

Jiyan (five-star)

(five-star) Danjin (four-star)

(four-star) Chixia (four-star)

(four-star) Morfeti (four-star)

Bear in mind, unlike the permanent banner, Limited Convene uses different currency—Radiant Tides, which can be converted from Asterite.

Limited Weapon Convene

Limited Weapon Convene

Just like its counterpart, Limited Weapon Convene is also a limited banner and it uses a special currency—Forging Tides—that’s converted from Asterite or obtained by playing the game. The pity for this banner is also 80 and the best part is the featured weapon is always 100 percent guaranteed. The first official Limited Weapon Convene is “Absolute Pulsation” which features Jiyan’s signature weapon. Here are the weapons you can obtain from this banner:

Verdant Summit (five-star Sword)

(five-star Sword) Dauntless Everlight (four-star Broadblade)

(four-star Broadblade) Hollow Mirage (four-star Gauntlets)

(four-star Gauntlets) Variation (four-star Rectifier)

