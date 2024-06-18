Forgot password
Yinlin and her puppet in Wuthering Waves
Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves teases multiple Echo system improvements coming in Version 1.1

The devs are listening.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Jun 18, 2024 11:14 am

Version 1.1 of Wuthering Waves releases in less than two weeks, and the developer shared a few more details about gameplay optimizations and improvements we can expect.

Recommended Videos

In a developer blog post on June 18, Kuro Games revealed multiple changes to the Echo system in Wuthering Waves. The game introduces the Tuner Synthesis feature, allowing you to convert your piled-up Tuners into higher rarity ones. According to a screenshot in the post, the Tuners convert at a five-to-one ratio, so prepare to get rid of all the junk in your inventory.

Rover fighting a Taset Discord in Wuthering Waves
Make every Echo drop count. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next big change to the Echo system is an increased Data Bank level cap. In Version 1.1, Data Bank’s maximum level is raised to 21, and at the maximum level, it guarantees every Echo you get is of a five-star rarity. At the same time, unlocking new Echo entries now grants Union EXP to accelerate your account leveling. This works retroactively, so expect to see an in-game mail with the compensation after the update launches.

Echo rewards dropping from completing daily quests are also improved. Thanks to player feedback, Echoes awarded for accumulating 100 Activity Points are now guaranteed to be a three or four-cost quality.

Aside from the Echo system, other improvements include the removed Tacet Field reward collection animation, increased Astrite rewards from the new Depths of Illusive Realm event, seven Tides of each type in the Oscillated Coral Store instead of five, and a layered map for the new Mt. Firmament area. The developer added the layered map will eventually be made for other areas in the game as well.

While this isn’t everything players hoped for, since there’s no mention of performance optimizations and controller support for mobile, we can likely expect Kuro Games to reveal more information as we get closer to the Version 1.1 release on June 28.

Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.