Wuthering Waves 1.1 update release countdown: Exact start time and date

The Wuthering Waves 1.1 update is the biggest update to the free-to-play RPG, and we’ve got information on when it launches.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves‘ gacha stylings have captivated players since its 2024 launch, and the adventures of Rover are set to continue for a long time. This is why the 1.1 update is a big deal as it represents the first step on a lengthy journey to make WW one of the free-to-play titles out there.

We already know all the new content set to arrive in Wuthering Waves 1.1 update, but let’s give you the official release date and time.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 update start time and date

Time to ride even higher waves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wuthering Wave 1.1 releases on June 28, 2024. According to the official website, server downtime begins at “05:59 (UTC+8),” and we imagine the full launch takes place not long after this.

To get an idea of what this looks like and how much longer it is until Wuthering Waves 1.1 begins its server downtime, here’s a live countdown: