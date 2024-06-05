All elite enemy locations in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves’ dystopian open world, there are many challenging enemies to fight, but the elite enemies are the toughest of the bunch.

Elite enemies have a red aura around them, unlike normal Tacet Discords. While your current Union Level in Wuthering Waves dictates how dangerous enemies you face, elite enemies completely bypass that rule and always spawn at their pre-determined level. This means higher-level foes can wipe you with a single swipe, or you can endure the challenge and have a shot at getting purple/gold Echoes to fill your Data Bank.

Here’s everything you need to know about the elite enemies in Wuthering Waves (and where to find them).

Elite enemy locations in Wuthering Waves

They split fire without mercy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the 16 elite enemies in Wuthering Waves and where to find them in the wild:

Elite Enemy Level Location Trophy Carapace: Engine Zero Level 25 East of the Resonance Nexus near Qichi Village Love, Death & Abandoned Cars Viridblaze Saurian

Level 30 South of Loong’s Gaze Suburbs landmark, the south-western side of Jinzhou Ultimate Autopuppet Scout Level 40 Extreme east side of the Central Plains Protocol 3, A-attack Wasteland Bellower Level 40 Near the water body in Shattered Blocks, Wuming Bay Dance with the Wolves Chasm Rider Level 45 Near Qichi Village, while heading toward the north side, Resonance Nexus We are the Challengers, my friend Sabyrkin Level 50 East to the Distribution Center Wild Boar Forest Rampage Illuminator Theater Level 60 On the elevated road, east of Withering Frontline in Desorock Highland Safety First! Roseshroom Mutant Level 60 Between the Sea of Flames and Donglu Research Station Plant vs Zombies Roseshroom? Scorpion’s Nest Level 70 Deep inside the cave of Donglu Research Station Empty the Nest Fractsidus Followers Level 80 In an isolated piece of road in Port City of Guixu or Sea of Flames Debut Project of the Big Three Obelisk Guardian Level 85 North of the Withering Frontline Just a Rock Prism Heart Level 90 South-west area of Dim Forest Prism Party Young Murmurin Level 100 Next to Violet Banayan Not my Match! Twin Heron Level 110 Near the Tacet Discord region in Whining Aix’ Mire, South of Mech Abomination boss Though I Can’t Fly Wild Gorilla Level 120 North of Dim Forest near Violet Banayan Gorrila Gazer Spearback King

Level 120 Plateau Ruins south of Port Gunchao Here Comes the Bear



The first time you defeat an elite enemy, you unlock a trophy in the Battle Skills for that Tacet Discord, which is a nice reward to gain progress in Wuthering Waves. Since these elite enemies are harder to take down, they also drop a high-tier Echo after you defeat them, making these places a great place to farm them. It also helps you get your hands on the desired subsets for your Echoes and take them to battle with you.

