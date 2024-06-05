Chazor Razors drop high-tier Echoes which can be absorbed and used to help you in your upcoming battles.
All elite enemy locations in Wuthering Waves

Can you endure the heat?
Published: Jun 5, 2024

In Wuthering Waves’ dystopian open world, there are many challenging enemies to fight, but the elite enemies are the toughest of the bunch.

Elite enemies have a red aura around them, unlike normal Tacet Discords. While your current Union Level in Wuthering Waves dictates how dangerous enemies you face, elite enemies completely bypass that rule and always spawn at their pre-determined level. This means higher-level foes can wipe you with a single swipe, or you can endure the challenge and have a shot at getting purple/gold Echoes to fill your Data Bank.

Here’s everything you need to know about the elite enemies in Wuthering Waves (and where to find them).

Elite enemy locations in Wuthering Waves

A Geohide Saurian in Wuthering Waves.
They split fire without mercy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all the 16 elite enemies in Wuthering Waves and where to find them in the wild:

Elite EnemyLevelLocationTrophy
Carapace: Engine ZeroLevel 25East of the Resonance Nexus near Qichi VillageLove, Death & Abandoned Cars
Viridblaze Saurian
Level 30South of Loong’s Gaze Suburbs landmark, the south-western side of JinzhouUltimate
Autopuppet ScoutLevel 40Extreme east side of the Central Plains Protocol 3, A-attack
Wasteland BellowerLevel 40Near the water body in Shattered Blocks, Wuming BayDance with the Wolves
Chasm RiderLevel 45Near Qichi Village, while heading toward the north side, Resonance NexusWe are the Challengers, my friend
SabyrkinLevel 50East to the Distribution CenterWild Boar Forest Rampage
Illuminator TheaterLevel 60On the elevated road, east of Withering Frontline in Desorock HighlandSafety First!
Roseshroom MutantLevel 60Between the Sea of Flames and Donglu Research StationPlant vs Zombies Roseshroom?
Scorpion’s NestLevel 70Deep inside the cave of Donglu Research StationEmpty the Nest
Fractsidus FollowersLevel 80In an isolated piece of road in Port City of Guixu or Sea of FlamesDebut Project of the Big Three
Obelisk GuardianLevel 85North of the Withering FrontlineJust a Rock
Prism HeartLevel 90South-west area of Dim ForestPrism Party
Young MurmurinLevel 100Next to Violet BanayanNot my Match!
Twin HeronLevel 110Near the Tacet Discord region in Whining Aix’ Mire, South of Mech Abomination bossThough I Can’t Fly
Wild GorillaLevel 120North of Dim Forest near Violet BanayanGorrila Gazer
Spearback King
Level 120Plateau Ruins south of Port GunchaoHere Comes the Bear

The first time you defeat an elite enemy, you unlock a trophy in the Battle Skills for that Tacet Discord, which is a nice reward to gain progress in Wuthering Waves. Since these elite enemies are harder to take down, they also drop a high-tier Echo after you defeat them, making these places a great place to farm them. It also helps you get your hands on the desired subsets for your Echoes and take them to battle with you.

