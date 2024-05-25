Jiyan 5 Star character in Weathering Waves with the Echo.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to Use Utilities – Projector to project any Echo in Wuthering Waves

Such a showoff.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|
Published: May 25, 2024 02:30 pm

Venturing the vibrant world of Wuthering Waves, you are bound to find and eliminate Echoes that plague the world. You can display these defeated foes using a projector utility.

Recommended Videos

While options like the grappler and the levitator impact your gameplay, others like the projector serve to show off your achievements by displaying your precious captured Echoes to your friends. But how do you use the Projector utility to project your Echoes in Wuthering Waves?

How do we use the projector utility in Wuthering Waves to showcase an Echo?

The Utility Wheel in Wuthering Waves.
The Utility Wheel has a ton of useful options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wuthering Waves doesn’t directly tutorialize the use of the projector utility: It is tucked away in the settings. Here is how you can equip the projector on your utility wheel:

  1. Open the game’s menu by pressing Esc on your keyboard.
  2. Move to the next page, and click on Utilities.
  3. After that, find the projector icon and click on it.
  4. Drag the projector to your utility wheel to use it at your convenience. 

Then, you need to press Tab to open the utility wheel and click on the projector icon, then press T to spawn your wilding. It will stay next to you for a few seconds. The first creature bearing your character’s Echo skill is displayed, and showing others requires switching them into that position.

Keep in mind that once the creature is out for display, your Echo Skill ability also goes on cooldown, so it would be best not to use the projector utility during a battle.

Next, you can read our guide on defeating the Tempest Memphis boss in Wuthering Waves.

Author
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com