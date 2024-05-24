Tempest Mephis boss location in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves can become a bit monotonous after catching multiple Echoes and completing quests, and that’s the time to defeat bosses like Tempest Mephis, earn high-tier loot, and use their Echo in battles.

Among the 12 bosses on the map unlocked after reaching Union level 10, Tempest Mephis is an Electric damage-resistant Tacet Discord. The Echo excels in ambushing players by becoming invisible, making it difficult to take down. But if you keep dodging his attacks, it should be a moderately doable fight if you’ve leveled up your characters and weapons to at least level 40. So, here is everything you need to know to find the Tempest Mephis boss in Wuthering Waves.

Where is the Tempest Mephis boss in Wuthering Waves?

Here is the Tempest Boss.Screenshot by Dot Esports Follow the Currents down. Screenshot by Dot Esports X marks the spot for the boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tempest Mephis Boss is in an underground cave near the northeast direction of the Qichi village, where you would have met Scar for the first time. As the location is underground, you need to go to the Tacet Discord sign mounted on the ground and jump into air currents, as shown in the pictures above. Use your ground slam button to fight the air currents and drop below, as opening your glider while jumping down takes you up instead.

After entering the hole, go down towards the mark, and you should have the boss waiting for you—ready for a showdown. If you’ve taken significant damage during the battle, you can leave the zone, and the boss will reset. After that, you can use the nearby Resonance Nexus to completely heal and revive your party and have another shot at killing the boss.

After defeating the boss for the first time, you can get 500 Union XP, 20 Astrite, Advanced Resonator portion, granting you 8,000 XP to level up your characters, Advanced Energy Core, giving you 8,000 XP to level up your weapons, and 12,000 Shell Credits.

After you level up your resonator and data bank, you have a chance of getting Hidden Thunder Tacet Core and Intimacy items, which help you form a connection and increase your party’s synergy.

