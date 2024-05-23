Can you play as Scar in Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves has a fluid combat system and charming environment, but most importantly, it has bewitchingly attractive anime characters.

Allies and enemies alike are intricately designed in Wuthering Waves. Scar stands out among the cast, not just for his role in the story, but also for his distinct ideology and compelling personality. Despite his popularity, you may not have seen his face pop up in the Convene menu. Could it be that he isn’t one of the Resonators in Wuthering Waves?

Wuthering Waves: Who is Scar?

Hello, you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scar is the “cruel and twisted maniac” antagonist in Wuthering Waves. He is a key member of Fractsidus, a group that views the catastrophic Lament not as a tragedy but as a natural evolutionary process. This group worships Tacet Discords, the bad guys you keep fighting. They view them as powerful, chaotic entities that can help everyone achieve what they believe to be the next step in human evolution.

Scar is introduced as a villain pretty early in the game, and he isn’t shy about his beliefs. During the second closed beta test, you can run into Scar in a story mission where your philosophical differences lead to conflict. Through a fairy tale, Scar proclaims true evolution comes from the integration of Tacet Discords. He actively looks for people he considers worthy of joining Fractsidus, including you, Rover. He sees great potential in Rover to absorb the Threnodian Crownless, another powerful entity in the game.

Needless to say, you and your Huanglongian team don’t share this point of view. Scar and his fellow Fractsidus members stand in opposition to Huanglong, an organization working to suppress the Tacet Discords and restore order.

Wuthering Waves: Is Scar a playable character?

Recruitment 101. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the time of writing, Scar isn’t a playable character in Wuthering Waves. Despite his significant presence in trailers and story missions, you can’t control him directly. He’s not part of any banners, nor one of the free character gifts you can get during May.

That said, Scar’s a pretty popular guy, so he could join the roster in future updates. Wuthering Waves has a unique feature that allows players to collect and use monsters in battles as echoes, so who’s to say you won’t be able to collect Scar as an Echo later in future seasons of Wuthering Waves?

Alternatively, Scar could have a change of heart and join the game as a playable character in a future banner. Scar and his group are antagonists early in the story, but there’s always the possibility their roles could evolve as the plot progresses. We’ve seen this happen in games like Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact.

