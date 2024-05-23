How to use Levitator to burn off the thorns with Explosive Charge in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is full of challenges that give you rewards, and some of them require you to use the Levitator to clear blocked areas on the map.

While playing through Wuthering Waves‘ main storyline, you reach Jinzhou city and meet several new characters in the Academy. Afterward, you can leave the city limits and explore the wilderness. At the city gate, you meet a side character, Jianxin, who cannot leave the city. You need high-level clearance from the Magistrate leave the city and take the monk with you.

After leaving, you meet a soldier who gives you essential tools like the Levitator, Sensor, and Grapple, and asks you to repair two Detection Beacons. But how do you use the Levitator to burn off the thorns with an Explosive Charge?

Burning thorns with an Explosive Charge in Wuthering Waves, explained

Burn whatever blocks your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After obtaining these abilities, press Tab on your keyboard and choose the Sensor to reveal the patrol route and find the first Detection Beacon. Once you’ve reached the location, you find some not-so-friendly humans trying to scavenge parts of the machine, and they attack you.

After defeating them and repairing the first Detection Beacon, make your way to the second one, and that’s where you will need to clear the thorns to get the second Detection Beacon. To do that, press Tab to select the Levitator tool near the red-colored explosive plant, pick up the seed on fire using the tool, and throw it at the thorns. If you miss your throw, the seed regenerates, and you can have another go at clearing the thorns by the plant.

Tip: You can also use the Levitator tool to lift boxes, use them as weights, and open chests in the world.

You can also attack the plant seed to spread the flames around you and clear the thorns, but you take damage. If you’re in a hurry, you can simply destroy the plant to clear your path, because the fire will burn down the thorns in your way. You can use a support resonator like Baizhi in your party to heal to full health afterward.

Once you’re done repairing the second Detection Beacon, you can visit the Rearguard base and help the wounded soldiers in Wuthering Waves.

