Wuthering Waves encourages a more careful and refined combat playstyle when compared to other action RPGs. You’ll get hit hard if you miss a counter or don’t dodge in time. So here’s how to heal in Wuthering Waves to get your party back in fighting shape as soon as possible.

How to restore health in Wuthering Waves

Fast travel to a Resonance Nexus

A construct for any occasion.

The easiest way to heal in Wuthering Waves is by fast traveling to any Resonance Nexus on the map. As soon as you fast travel, every ally will have their health restored.

Don’t mistake Resonance Nexuses with the Resonance Beacons. Beacons are simply waypoints you can fast travel to, while Nexuses restore health and unlock a portion of the map. You can find the Resonance Nexus by its blue-circled tower icon on the map.

Craft and use healing items

A simple sugar cube.

Sometimes, you can’t afford to leave the battlefield to heal. In that case, you can use the healing items, like the Basic Nutrient Block, to restore your characters’ health. Open your backpack and head to the supplies tab. Look for items with a green cross, click on them, and select a character to heal. Keep in mind that healing items have a 30-second cooldown.

Unlike games like Genshin Impact, where you can stuff your entire party with cooked chicken to stay alive, in Wuthering Waves, you have to be very careful during combat and do your best to evade attacks using dodging and countering. Having a solid team with five-star Resonators will also help.

If you don’t have any healing items, you can craft them at the Synthesizer in Jinzhou. The most basic healing item requires two Dewetch to craft, and as you progress through the game, you’ll need more advanced resources that you can collect in the world or craft right here at the Synthesizer.

Use healing characters in your party

You don't have many options at first.

The last and the most obvious way to heal is by adding healers to your party and using their abilities. One of the first healers you can get in Wuthering Waves for free is Baizhi. She can heal the entire team using her Forte Circuit and Resonance Skill, so I highly recommend using her until you get a better support unit.

