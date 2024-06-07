Wuthering Waves estimated player count

Wuthering Waves had a stellar release on May 22 after millions of pre-registrations on its official website. Today, we have some estimates on how many people may have played the game so far, but knowing how many people play it daily is tricky.

Recommended Videos

How many registered players does Wuthering Waves have?

Yinlin caused a spike in player interest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wuthering Waves has at least 30 million players with a game account, based on pre-registrations before its release. This number has likely grown since then due to the game’s popularity, but we have no daily or weekly updates on the number of registered players.

What is Wuthering Waves’ exact active player count?

It’s impossible to know exactly how many people play Wuthering Waves at any given time. These numbers are not public, and websites that claim to have such information use estimates based on Reddit subscribers, Discord users, and historical data from similar games, which is far from accurate. For example, at the time of writing, there are 157,000 online users on the game’s Discord server, but it’s impossible to know if all of them are playing right now. Many people who play the game aren’t necessarily on Discord, which proves how inconsistent such estimates are.

Developer Kuro Games doesn’t disclose real-time player counts, and platforms like the Epic Games Launcher, the game’s native launcher, Google Play, and the App Store do not show how many players are actively in the game. Only Steamcharts offers such numbers, but Wuthering Waves is not available on Steam. That’s why there are no reliable real-time player counters for the game.

Wuthering Waves popularity rankings

While we don’t know the active player count of Wuthering Waves, we can use store rankings to gauge its popularity. As of now, this is how the game ranks on different platforms:

Fourth most-played PC game on Epic Games.

Top 50 free games on the App Store in the U.S.

Top 200 free games on Google Play in the U.S.

We will keep this story updated with new numbers once developer Kuro Games discloses them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy