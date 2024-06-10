All new content in Wuthering Waves 1.1 update: Banners, bosses, areas, and changes

Wuthering Waves features several great characters. Additionally, while the Gacha game has had several new updates since its launch, its upcoming 1.1 update promises even more exciting changes and additions.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the new banners, changes, and important additions coming to Wuthering Waves in Update 1.1.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Phase One banner

Jinhsi is a capable Spectro five-star. Image via Kuro Games

In a recent blog post, Kuro Games revealed that update 1.1 will feature the brand new five-star characters Jinhsi and Changli. While we don’t know their details officially, they have been revealed via a series of leaks. The first phase is expected to run from June 27 to July 18. All characters included in the banner can be seen below:

Jinhsi (five-star Spectro, Broadblade user)

(five-star Spectro, Broadblade user) Sanhua (four-star Glacio, Sword user)

(four-star Glacio, Sword user) Danjin (four-star Havoc, Sword user)

(four-star Havoc, Sword user) Yangyang (four-star Aero, Sword user)

In terms of weapons, the Absolute Pulsation weapon banner will also run in the same period and will include Jinhsi’s five-star Broadblade, Ages of Harvest.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Phase Two banner

Changli will arrive in phase 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wuthering Waves (YouTube)

The second phase is expected to run from July 18 to Aug 8. However, these dates are subject to change as they have yet to be officially confirmed. All characters included in the banner can be seen below:

Changli (five-star Fusion, Sword user)

(five-star Fusion, Sword user) Baizhi (four-star Glacio, Rectifier user)

(four-star Glacio, Rectifier user) Taoqi (four-star Havoc, Broadblade user)

(four-star Havoc, Broadblade user) Mortefi (four-star Fusion, Pistol user).

Changli’s Absolute Pulsation weapon banner will also run in the same period and will include her five-star Sword, Blazing Brilliance.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 changes and additions

The update will have multiple changes. Image via KuroGames

Aside from the aforementioned new characters and weapons coming to the game, Wuthering Waves‘ 1.1 update will also feature several other additions and changes. This includes the new Mt. Firmament area, the new boss Jue, and the option to invert the Y-axis. Additionally, the Depths of Illusive Realm event will receive new content, including more playable characters, new challenges, new mechanics, and new buffs.

Notable changes to the update also include the removal of the reward cutscene for Tacet Fields, the reduction of Shell Credit costs for Echo development, and the increase in yield of Echoes and Echo development materials. Lastly, the prerequisite to unlock custom keybinding will be lowered to Union Level Two, and the current controller shortcut button to open the chat section will be changed to open the map instead.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy