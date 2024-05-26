All current and future banners for Wuthering Waves

Like all gacha games, Wuthering Waves has event banners where players can pull specific Resonators and weapons from their designated event banners. Because of this, knowing when your favorite Resonator or weapon is returning or if a new Resonator is dropping in an upcoming banner is crucial.

Recommended Videos

This is because you need to know if you should be farming and saving your Astrites and Lustrous, Radiant, and Forging Tides for an upcoming banner in Wuthering Waves. Here’s what we know about planned future banners for the title.

Wuthering Waves: All confirmed future event banners

I’m saving my Tides for this banner. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wuthering Waves (YouTube) This is the best weapon for Yinlin. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wuthering Waves (YouTube)

The upcoming banners for Resonators and weapons in Wuthering Waves feature an all-new five-star Electro Resonator, Yinlin, and her five-star rectifier weapon, Stringmaster.

Event Banner Start Date Description When Thunder Pours (Resonator) June 12 Rate up five stars: Yinlin.

Rate up four stars: Aalto, Yaoqi, and Yuanwu.

Absolute Pulsation (Weapon) June 12 Rate up five stars: Stringmaster.

Rate up four stars: Lunar Cutter, Cadenza, and Jinshou Keeper.

As Wuthering Waves just released, it’s hard to know how long these event banners will remain or if there’s a standard duration. However, based on the current event banner time frames, these event banners will likely rotate every 21 days (or three weeks). So, we can expect the upcoming event banners to run from June 12 to around July 3.

Wuthering Waves: All current event banners

This banner ends on June 12. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Verdant Summit is the best weapon for Jiyan and Calcharo. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

The current banners in Wuthering Waves include the highly sought-after Jiyan, the five-star Aero user, and the five-star broadsword Verdant Summit.

Event Banner Duration Description Prevail the Lasting Night (Resonator) May 22 – June 12 Rate up five stars: Jiyan.

Rate up four stars: Mortefi, Chixia, and Danjin. Absolute Pulsation (Weapon) May 22 – June 12 Rate up five stars: Verdant Summit.

Rate up four stars: Dauntless Evernight, Variation, and Hollow Mirage.

With the new Electro Resonator dropping on June 12, we’re all asking ourselves if Jiyan is still worth pulling for. And the answer to that is yes. Jiyan is the best DPS in Wuthering Waves and is an Aero user, whereas Yinlin is an Electro DPS Resonator, which means they’re both excellent to have.

We will update this article as the event banners rotate and more upcoming event banners are revealed. For now, these are all the current and upcoming event banners for Wuthering Waves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more