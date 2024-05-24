How to get Lustrous and Radiant Tides in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, Lustrous and Radiant Tides are essential to Convene. Basically, you need these Tides to pull for Resonators and weapons via the standard and special banners. What that means is the more Tides you have, the more times you can draw and (hopefully) get the Resonator and weapon pulls you want.

This is a crucial resource, which means there’s quite a few different ways you can get both Lustrous and Radiant Tides in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: How to get Lustrous and Radiant Tides

It’s a mistake—it’s called Afterglow Coral. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Some great first-time buyer discounts. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Astrite is the required currency in the Tidal Exchange shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. You can only get three here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Claim your Union rewards from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t forget to check in! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

You can get Lustrous and Radiant Tides in seven ways in Wuthering Waves: Codes, Afterflow Coral Exchange, Oscillated Coral Exchange, Tidal Exchange, Simulation Training Store Exchange, Union Level Rewards, and the Daily Check-In.

What’s the difference between lustrous tides and Radiant tides? Lustrous Tides (Blue) are used to draw at standard character and weapon banners. Radiant Tides (Gold) are used to draw at special character event or weapon banners.

Method Exchange Description Codes – Although codes eventually expire, some contain Lustrous or Radiant Tides. You’re quite a bit more likely to get Lustrous Tides from these free codes. Afterglow Coral Exchange

(Item Shop) Eight Afterglow Corals for one Radiant Tide or Lustrous Tide. There is no limit to the exchanges you can make with Afterglow Corals for Radiant or Lustrous Tides. Oscillated Coral Exchange

(Item Shop) 70 Oscillated Corals for one Radiant Tide or Lustrous Tide (First-time discount)



128 Oscillated Corals for one Radiant Tide or Lustrous Tide. You can only get six of each Lustrous and Radiant Tides at that reduced price. Once you’ve purchased all the Lustrous or Radiant Tides using the Oscillated Corals, they’ll disappear from the Oscillated Coral exchange until it refreshes.



When it does, it will likely return to its original exchange cost of 128 Oscillated Corals. Tidal Exchange

(Astrite) You can exchange 160 Astrites for one Radiant Tide or Lustrous Tide. There isn’t a limit on the number of Tides you can exchange for Astrite. Astrite is a premium currency, so getting it can be challenging. But there are farming methods you can use to get more. Simulation Training Store

(Points Shop) You can exchange 300 Data Sets for one Lustrous Tide. Data Sets can be earned from the Tactical Hologram: Calamity.

You can only buy three Lustrous Tides. It’s still being determined whether this will refresh or if you can only make this exchange a total of three times. Union Level Rewards – As you raise your Union Level, you can gain various rewards, which include Lustrous Tides. However, the last reward tier to get Lustrous Tides is at Union Level 35. Daily Check-In – You can get four Lustrous Tides and two Radiant Tides by checking in at the Gifts of Thawing Frost event. This event will conclude once you’ve completed it. It’s unclear whether a new daily check-in will replace this one.

How to access the item exchange shop To access the item exchange shop, click on the shopping cart icon in the Convene, or you can access from the same icon in the Terminal.

So, if you want to pull more Resonators in the Convene, these are all the best ways you can get Lustrous and Radiant Tides to do so in Wuthering Waves. We’ll update this article as more methods are introduced.

