When does the Changli Banner release in Wuthering Waves?

When will the Electro appear?
Published: May 27, 2024 08:32 am

While its Overworld offers several enticing features, most of Wuthering Waves’ experience is about its flashy Resonators. Kuro Games intends to keep the hype up with new Resonator banners every once in a while—and Changli is one of the upcoming ones you should keep an eye on.

If you are wondering when Changli will become available in Wuthering Waves, you have come to the right place for an answer. 

Changli Banner release date in Wuthering Waves

Changli in Wuthering Waves
That’s all we know about her. Image via Kuro Games

While Kuro Games teased Changli’s appearance in a Drip Market tweet on May 18, it hasn’t indicated when she’ll become a playable character in Wuthering Waves. It didn’t announce her abilities, class, and rarity, either. So, we are only left to speculate here. 

The second phase of Wuthering Waves’ Patch 1.0 will feature Yinlin on the banner alongside three four-star Resonators—Aalto, Taoqi, and Yuanwu. Yinlin will replace Jiyan, who’s the current time-limited Resonator Banner. You can try your luck for Yinlin starting June 12.

If we were to guess, the Changli Banner will likely be released after the Yinlin Banner ends on July 3, possibly with Patch 1.1.

Players are also expecting Jinhsu—another Resonator that Kuro Games drip-marketed before release—to be released as a playable character in the near future. Changli is, in fact, the counselor to Jinhsu—Jinhou’s Magistrate—so they are certainly related. Both characters may be featured under the same banner.

The Changli Banner is expected to release on July 4, right after the Yinlin Banner leaves. But it’s all speculation for now, so take it with a grain of salt, will you?  

Best Verina build in Wuthering Waves
Verina, five-star splash art from the banner.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Verina build in Wuthering Waves
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic May 27, 2024
How to get the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves
speaking about the sensor
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 27, 2024
How to get Crystal Solvent in Wuthering Waves
Male and female rover in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get Crystal Solvent in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 27, 2024
