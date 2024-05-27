When does the Jinhsi Banner release in Wuthering Waves?

There’s only one character that can gobble up all your Tides in Wuthering Waves, but she’s not in the game yet: Jinhsi.

If you spent all your Lustrous Tides on the Prevail the Lasting Night banner, you might want to start grinding to stock up again before Jinhsi comes to Wuthering Waves. Many characters tied to the main story of WuWa are playable from the get-go, as long as you manage to pull them. Thanks to the 108 free pulls Kuro Games gifted players, getting them all won’t be a challenge. Still, other main characters, like Jinhsi, aren’t available in any of the current Banners but will arrive in the future.

Kuro Games has been teasing this fan-favorite character for months, but the developer only recently revealed she will be coming to the game as a playable Resonator. In this guide, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about Jinhsi, including when her Banner is releasing and who she is in Wuthering Waves.

Who is Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves?

A strong sense of duty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jinhsi is the magistrate in Jinzhou, one of the major cities in Wuthering Waves. As a magistrate, she is responsible for the well-being and governance of the city, performing her duties with diligence and maintaining her noble stature. Her role is critical, but you don’t actually meet her until the mid-to-late game, as she is mysteriously away to take care of other duties when you first arrive in Jinzhou.

That said, Jinhsi’s importance extends beyond her administrative duties. She has a direct connection with Jué, the Oracle Sentinel of Jinzhou—a massive dragon. This connection highlights her integral role in the narrative and her influence over Jinzhou’s fate.

Besides being a magistrate, Jinhsi is also a Resonator. As both a Resonator and a magistrate, Jinhsi is tasked with defending her city against Lament, especially in the late missions of Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Jinhsi Banner release date

A healer, maybe? Image via Kuro Games

When Kuro Games revealed Jinhsi’s identity as a Resonator, players began to speculate that she could become a playable character. This was confirmed by the Wuthering Waves team on X on May 17. Here’s everything we know so far:

Jinhsi will be the star of Wuthering Waves in the upcoming version 1.1 update , slated for release around July 5, 2024.

, slated for release around Kuro Games gave fans their first glimpse of Jinhsi on May 17, 2024 , confirming she will be the featured 5-star character in this new patch.

, confirming she will be the featured 5-star character in this new patch. She’ll likely headline the premium Banner, as Jiyan did in the 1.0 version of Wuthering Waves, so stock up on those yellow Lustrous Tides.

Saving your pulls for Jinshi sounds like a great idea, but the Yinlin Banner will likely keep you busy for all of June and early July. This banner also comes with Taoqi, Aalto, and Yuanwu, in addition to the five-star headliner, Yinlin.

