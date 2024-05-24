When does the Yinlin Banner release in Wuthering Waves?

The next gacha banner is right around the corner in Wuthering Waves, with the Electro Congenital Yinlin ready to take over the spotlight.

Jiyan has been in the banner spotlight since the game launched on May 28, so you only have a few short weeks left to decide if you should pull for him or save your hard-earned cash for the next banner superstar.

Wuthering Waves: Yinlin Banner release date

Yinline arrives soon. Image via Kuro Games

Yinlin is set to join Wuthering Waves on June 12 as part of the When Thunder Pours banner.

Yinlin is only available from this banner, so if you want her, it might be best to save up any free Astrite you have. She will have an increased chance of being pulled from this banner for a few weeks before being replaced by the game’s next gacha banner—whoever that might be.

Yinlin’s main weapon is a Rectifier, one of the best characters you can get. She uses Hybrid DPS to buff other Electro characters and is a secondary damage dealer. You might not want to overlook her for your party if you get lucky and pull her during the limited-banner timeline.

Alongside Yinlin, the four-star units Aalto, Taoqi, and Yuanwu will also have an increased chance to show up during this time. Yinlin’s weapon will also be available in a different event weapon banner.

