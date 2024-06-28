Wuthering Waves 1.1 patch notes today – All changes in the Thaw of Eons update

Wuthering Waves Version 1.1, Thaw of Eons, is the most significant content patch for the title since launch and has brought a slew of new Echoes, map changes, bugfixes, and, of course, two highly desired Resonators: Jinhsi and Changli.

Here’s everything in the Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 update.

When will Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 go live?

The first major content update is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 Thaw of Eons went live after the developers’ planned server maintenance on June 27, which began at 3pm PST and ended around 11pm PST.

Servers were down for around eight hours as the Wuthering Waves dev team prepared to launch Version 1.1. The update wasn’t too extensive, but it was significant for mobile devices at just over 8GB. So, if you’re on a mobile device and still need to download the Version 1.1 update, be sure your device has enough storage.

What’s in Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 Thaw of Eons?

Mt. Firmament spawns off the Whining Aix’s Mire

Mt. Firmament looks stunning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wuthering Waves’ first new map area is off the coast of the Whining Aix’s Mire, featuring new area events, quests, and scenes. There are also new mechanics you need to master, including the Chronosorter, which alters the flow of time in a small area; a Leap Device, which allows you to jump to substantial heights; and new Echo challenges that help you break through barriers or be the missing piece in a puzzle.

Jinhsi, the Magistrate of Jinzhou, is live

Her abilities are beautiful and deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jinhsi is one of the most anticipated Resonators to drop in Version 1.1 due to the cliffhanger the story left us on. Hype also built after the incredible Version 1.1 preview video featuring Jinhsi, which teased how she became the Magistrate and how Jinhsi learned of her destiny to battle against Sentinel Jué.

You can now find Jinhsi’s banner, Thawborn Renewal, in the Wuthering Waves convene. As this is a featured Resonator banner, you’ll need to spend Radiant Tides to draw it. This banner will end on July 22 at 10am (on your server time).

New in-store draw bundles

It’s not too bad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the store’s lacking features was the limited number of bundles. However, in Version 1.1, two new premium bundles have been added: The Magisterial Radiant Aid Bundle and the Magisterial Forging Aid Bundle. Both are priced at $10 and limited to two purchases.

The Radiant Aid bundle contains five Radiant Tides and 400 Astrite, and the Forging Aid bundle contains five Forging Tides and 400 Astrite. For those who are okay with spending money on Wuthering Waves, these bundles should help you get Jinhsi and her weapon much faster.

Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 Full Patch Notes

Here are the Version 1.1 official patch notes.

New content

Map

Mt. Firmament, Huanglong. Tales from Mt. Firmament Area Exploration Event. Reach Union Level 14 and visit Mt. Firmament in the Voyage of Firmament main quest to unlock. Traces of Mt. Firmament Photo Collection Event. Complete the side quest, Scale of Past, to unlock.



Main quest

Act Seven: Thaw of Eons.

Companion quest

Immortal Blaze, featuring Changli.

Echoes

Sentinel Jué.

Lightcrucher.

Lumiscale Construct.

Glacio Dreadmane.

Dwarf Cassowary.

Lava Larva.

Clang Bang.

Phantom Echoes

Phantom: Lightcrusher.

Phantom: Clang Bang.

Tactical Hologram

The Crownless, located in Loong’s Crest on Mt. Firmament.

New events: check-ins and double material drops

There will be lots of new events starting now until August. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Special rewards: Limited-time check-in event

Log in and check in daily during the event to earn corresponding rewards from July 4 to Aug. 13. You must be Union Level Eight to participate.

You will earn 10 Radiant Tides, 10 Forging Tides, and 10 Lustrous Tides by the end of the event if you check in daily.

Gifts of Celestial Light: 7-day Login Event

Log in and check in every day for seven days until Aug. 13 to claim corresponding rewards. You must be Union Level Eight to participate.

Total rewards include five Radiant Tides and five Lustrous Tides.

Depths of Illusive Realm: Dreams ablaze in darkness

New seasonal event: Dreams Ablaze in Darkness is live from July 4 to Aug. 5.

Create and tune a unique build and complete season to earn 1,000 Astrite, a Malleable Elite Class Echo One, a Malleable Elite Class Echo Two, a Premium Tuner, and a Crystal Solvent.

You must be Union Level 17 to participate.

Tactical Simulacra: Limited-time battle challenge

Enter a special simulation challenge from July 20 to Aug. 8, where you challenge tough opponents.

Accumulate points to unlock rewards such as Astrite, malleable Elite Class Echoe One, Malleable Elite Class Echo Two, and a Premium Tuner.

You must be Union Level 14 to participate.

Lollo Campaign: Limited-time commission event

Complete tasks in the Lollo Campaign to earn Lollo Stamps.

These stamps can be used in the roulette to get random rewards, which consist of items such as Lustrous Tides, Astrite, a Crystal Solvent, a Standard Weapon Mold, and a Premium Tuner.

To participate, you must be Union Level 14. The event starts on July 25 and ends on Aug. 8.

Material double-drop events

Bountiful Crescendo leveling material double drop event Use Waveplates to claim double rewards when completing the simulation and forgery challenges from July 11 to July 17. You must be Union Level 14 to participate.

Chord Cleansing Echo drop event Use Waveplates to claim double rewards when completing the Tacet suppression challenges from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13. You must be Union Level 19 to participate.



Convene Featured Banners

Jinhsi’s banner is now live. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t forget to draw for her weapon! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thawborn Renewal banner: Ends Aug. 15

Five-star Resonator: Jinhsi.

Four-star Resonators: Sanhua, Danjin, and YangYang.

You can trial these Resonators in the Ascendant Aces Resonator Trial.

Age of Harvest weapon banner: Ends Aug. 15

Five-star weapon: Ages of Harvest (Jinhsi’s weapon—Broadblade).

Four-star weapons: Discord, Commando of Conviction, and Amity Accord.

Vermillion’s Ploy banner: July 22 to Aug. 14

Five-star Resonator: Changli..

Four-star Resonators: Taoqi, Baizhi, and Mortefi.

You can trial these Resonators during the event period in the Ascendant Aces Resonator Trial.

Blazing Brilliance weapon banner: July 22 to Aug. 14

Five-star weapon: Blazing Brilliance (Changli’s sword).

Four-star weapons: Comet Flare, Overture, and Undying Flame.

Pioneer Podcast: New period open

The battle pass has a free and a premium track. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new battle pass is open until Aug. 13.

Complete tasks in the Pioneer Podcast to accumulate Podcast experience.

Level up your podcast to earn rewards.

Unlock the Inside Channel or Connoisseur Channel to earn more rewards.

Unlocking the Connoisseur Channel automatically advances your podcast level by 10, and you earn even more rewards.

You must be Union Level Nine to unlock the battle pass.

In-game store bundle updates

Spend wisely! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Magisterial Radiant Aid Bundle

Get five Radiant Tides and 400 Astrite for $9.99.

Limited to two purchases in current version.

Magisterial Forgin Aid Bundle

Get five Forging Tides and 400 Astrite for $9.99.

Limited to two purchases in current version.

Bugfixes

The Version 1.1 patch do not currently list any bug fixes. However, the devs have teased several fixes and improvements, so these patch notes will be updated with all this info once 1.1 goes live and the bugfixes are locked in.

