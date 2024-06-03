How to level up Data Bank fast in Wuthering Waves

Equipping your characters with the strongest Echoes is the best way to make them stronger. To unlock the highest rarity Echoes in Wuthering Waves, however, you must level up your Data Bank.

To level up your Data Bank in Wuthering Waves, you have to catch new Echoes or Echoes of a higher rarity than you already have. There are over 208 Echoes to collect (including their rarities), which can be overwhelming, so here’s how to level up your Data Bank fast in Wuthering Waves.

Fastest way to level up Data Bank in Wuthering Waves

Use Echo Gallery to track Echoes

Overlord and Calamity Echoes have several enhanced drop rates every week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your best friend for leveling up the Data Bank is the Echo Gallery, inside the Data Bank menu. In the Gallery, you can see every Echo in Wuthering Waves and the highest rarity you’ve acquired.

Use this to identify which Echoes to focus on first, select them, and then press the Track button to their nearest location on the map. I recommend filtering the Echo Gallery list to show the Echoes with the lowest collection progress at the top and then work your way down.

Make sure to check the highest drop rarity currently available for you in the Data Bank level description. After you catch enough Echoes and level up your Data Bank multiple times, you get access to the next Echo rarity and have to repeat the process until you catch every five-star Echo.

Tip: Catching an Echo that is multiple rarities higher than what you already have grants Data Bank experience for all the rarities you skipped.

Use Data Merge to discover new Echoes

Who knows what you might get? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach Data Bank level 15, use the Data Merge in the Data Bank menu to craft new Echoes from your old ones. Every new Echo you find this way contributes to your Data Bank as if you found them in the wild or a Tacet Field. This works best if you have multiple two and three-star Echoes saved up since you’re guaranteed to get at least a four-star Echo from the Merge at level 15.

Complete Milestones

Something else for you to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At certain Data Bank levels, it’s difficult to quickly discover new Echoes because the drop percentage of the rarity you need is low. In that case, focus on completing the Milestones in your Guidebook. Every Milestones stage has Data Bank experience as a reward, and while you’re completing its tasks, like completing a Forgery Challenge, you’ll likely find a few new Echoes to boost your level.

