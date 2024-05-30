Wuthering Waves Scar first encounter
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves: All Tacet Field Locations

High risk, high rewards.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: May 29, 2024 07:13 pm

If you’re looking for a tougher challenge in Wuthering Waves, then you might want to test your might at the various Tacet Field locations around the map.

These zones hold some of the toughest fights in the entire game, but also rank as great places to rack up a ton of different goodies, including precious resources to help level up your various characters, weapons and more. You’ll also get to redo them over for constant rewards every day, along with farming for Echoes.

Here are all the Tacet Field locations in Wuthering Waves.

What are Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves?

A Wuthering Waves screenshot that shows scenic green hills and fluffy clouds.
Beauty and brutality. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These locations are dangerous zones that hold a ton of rewards in exchange for a battle with some really tough enemies. Wuthering Waves players have to walk to the massive Resonance Cord in the ground, activate it, and defeat all of the Tacet Discords that spawn in the area to complete the challenges.

They usually have four waves of foes that spawn atop Tacet Field and increase in strength. They are very useful in farming Echoes, especially after you’ve hit a level 15 data bank so you have a chance at acquiring five-cost Echoes.

All Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves

There are seven Tacet Fields across the map, from all the way up in the Desorock Highland to the lower lands near the Whining Aix’s Mire. Each Tacet Field will also have different effects on both your Resonators and the enemy TDs, from boosting your elemental damage to reducing enemy elemental damage.

Here are all of the Tacet Field locations in Wuthering Waves.

Misty Coast

Misty Coast Tacet Field location
Welcome to the Misty Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Desorock Highland

Desorock Highland Tacet Field location
Burning challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Qichi Village

Qichi Village Tacet Field location
This village is pretty busy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Settle Range

Settle Range Tacet Field location
Settle your differences. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wuming Bay

Wuming Bay Tacet Field location
Right into the Tiger’s Maw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dim Forest

Dim Forest Tacet Field location
Dim Forest with a fiery battlefield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whining Aix’s Mire

Whining Aix's Mire Tacet Field location
Keep your whining to a minimum. Screenshot by Dot Esports
