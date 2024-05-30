Wuthering Waves: All Tacet Field Locations

If you’re looking for a tougher challenge in Wuthering Waves, then you might want to test your might at the various Tacet Field locations around the map.

These zones hold some of the toughest fights in the entire game, but also rank as great places to rack up a ton of different goodies, including precious resources to help level up your various characters, weapons and more. You’ll also get to redo them over for constant rewards every day, along with farming for Echoes.

Here are all the Tacet Field locations in Wuthering Waves.

What are Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves?

Beauty and brutality.

These locations are dangerous zones that hold a ton of rewards in exchange for a battle with some really tough enemies. Wuthering Waves players have to walk to the massive Resonance Cord in the ground, activate it, and defeat all of the Tacet Discords that spawn in the area to complete the challenges.

They usually have four waves of foes that spawn atop Tacet Field and increase in strength. They are very useful in farming Echoes, especially after you’ve hit a level 15 data bank so you have a chance at acquiring five-cost Echoes.

All Tacet Fields in Wuthering Waves

There are seven Tacet Fields across the map, from all the way up in the Desorock Highland to the lower lands near the Whining Aix’s Mire. Each Tacet Field will also have different effects on both your Resonators and the enemy TDs, from boosting your elemental damage to reducing enemy elemental damage.

Here are all of the Tacet Field locations in Wuthering Waves.

Misty Coast

Welcome to the Misty Coast.

Desorock Highland

Burning challenges.

Qichi Village

This village is pretty busy.

Settle Range

Settle your differences.

Wuming Bay

Right into the Tiger's Maw.

Dim Forest

Dim Forest with a fiery battlefield.

Whining Aix’s Mire

Keep your whining to a minimum.

