How to complete a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves loves to shower you with gifts for completing every tiny task, but these gifts never seem to be the ones you need.

If you’re looking to enhance your weapons or Ascend your character in Wuthering Waves, you’re surely in dire need of materials. But the materials that these processes demand aren’t that easy to find. The good news is most enhancement materials drop in the same place: Forgery Challenges. The bad news is that these challenges aren’t available from the beginning of the game, so you’ll have to complete some steps before you can unlock them. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock Forgery Challenges and complete them two times in Wuthering Waves.

How to unlock Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves

Time to forge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves, you must get more Union EXP until you reach Union level 20 and complete the third act of the main story. After that, the Forgery Challenges section gets integrated into your Guidebook.

You can check your Union Level by opening the pause menu and looking for the level information on the bottom left corner of the screen. Here, your SOL3 Rank and Union Level are displayed.

How to complete Forgery Challenges two times in Wuthering Waves

You can complete several Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves, most of which involve heading to a specific location to challenge a boss or a horde of enemies. You get advanced enhancement materials and Union EXP as a reward for completing Forgery Challenges. Here’s how you can start a Forgery Challenge once this game mode is unlocked:

Open the pause menu by pressing Esc on the keyboard or the Options button on the controller. Look for the Guidebook submenu on the far right or the bottom row. Open this submenu. Look for the Forgery Challenge tab, and within that tab, look for a section also named Forgery Challenge. Select one of the challenges by clicking or tapping on the Proceed button.

Keep in mind that each attempt at conquering a Forgery Challenge consumes 40 Waveplate, a currency that you can either regenerate by consuming Crystal Solvents, which usually come from the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, or waiting until it automatically regenerates in the next four hours. You get one Waveplate every six minutes in Wuthering Waves.

Once you’ve completed a Forgery Challenge, you can claim the rewards in the same tab from the Guidebook. If you want to clear this particular challenge that requires you to complete two Forgery Challenges two times, just complete the same challenge twice.

