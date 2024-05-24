Can you change your email on your Wuthering Waves account?

When you set up your Wuthering Waves account, the email you use is likely the one you’ll use for the rest of the game’s life. That doesn’t make life easier for those that want to change it.

Kuro Games doesn’t make changing anything simple, and even finding options to do anything with your account is locked behind so many settings menus it’s unbelievable. When you finally get to where you should be able to change your email address, you are met with utter disappointment.

Wuthering Waves: Can you change email address?

No, there is no way to change your email address on your Wuthering Waves account. There is a way to log in through other means, but once you link an address, it is attached to your account forever with no way to unlike it.

By logging into the game and going into the settings menu, you can scroll down the sidebar until you come across User Center. Clicking on this brings up a menu that shows your email address associated with your account and a few other options.

Here, you can link your Google, Apple, and Facebook addresses. This is how you would usually link accounts you want to play on other devices like mobile, but you can use this to link a different email address to your current account so you have multiple ways to log in.

Once a new address is linked, though, as mentioned before, it can’t be unlinked, so choose your address wisely.

