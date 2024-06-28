Best Jinhsi team comps in Wuthering Waves

The main star of Wuthering Waves version 1.1 is the Spectro damage dealer Jinhsi, but no matter how powerful this magistrate of Jinzhou is, Jinhsi still needs companions to perform the best.

As a strong Spectro DPS with a flexible playstyle, Jinhsi has a ton of great team options, so here are the best Jinhsi teams in Wuthering Waves.

The best team for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi’s a versatile five-star Spectro unit who performs best as the main damage dealer but can also function as a sub-DPS. Thanks to her fast-paced playstyle, Jinhsi deals massive Spectro damage, and she either wants to spend most of her time on-field or combine combos with other units in a quick-swap team. The best Jinhsi team consists of Jinhsi herself, another sub-DPS or damage buffer, and a good healer to keep the team alive.

Below, you can find our top picks for Jinhsi team comps.

4) Jinhsi, Yuanwu, Baizhi

This is a powerful free-to-play team you can make, and it has everything covered. Your main carry is Jinhsi, who synergizes well with the Electro sub-DPS, Yuanwu. Thanks to Yuanwu’s Resonance Skill that charges Jinhsi’s stacks of Circuit Forte, this team focuses on maximizing coordinated attacks to deal massive damage. To make this team complete, Baizhi is a free healer, and as one of the best four-star characters, she keeps the team alive.

3) Jinhsi, Spectro Rover, Baizhi

This is another strong free-to-play team that can help you clear the hardest content in Wuthering Waves. Once again, Jinhsi is your main DPS, and while this time she charges her Forte stacks alone, this team features Spectro Rover who functions as a hybrid Spectro sub-DPS. With this team, Rover deals extra Spectro damage, and thanks to his kit, he provides additional heals as well. As a cherry on top, Baizhi is once more your main healer and a buffer that increases the overall damage.

2) Jinhsi, Taoqi, Verina

This is the best hypercarry team for Jinhsi, where she spends most of the time on-field dealing big Spectro damage to all opponents. Although Taoqi doesn’t generate stacks for Jinhsi’s Forte, she deals extra burst damage and provides massive buffs for Jinhsi’s Resonance Skill. To make Jinhsi an unstoppable force, Verina increases her damage even more, and she also heals the entire team party, making this team very fun to play.

1) Jinhsi, Yinlin, Verina

As a premium team of three five-star characters, this is the best Jinhsi team, and it doesn’t get better than that. Yinlin is a great Electro sub-DPS that not only deals massive AoE Electro damage, but also helps Jinhsi gain her Forte stacks fast. Yinlin also buffs Jinhsi’s Resonance Liberation damage with her Outro Skill, which makes their synergy perfect. To make this team the best it can be, you need to use the best character in Wuthering Waves, and Verina fits that role. She keeps the entire team alive with her big heals and provides massive teamwide buffs.

