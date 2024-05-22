All free characters in Wuthering Waves and how to get them

There are 17 playable character in Wuthering Waves, but only a few are available for free, and there are a few things you need to do to unlock them.

After two closed beta tests, Wuthering Waves finally launched on May 22, and players are eager to jump into the free-to-play RPG world. During their journey, you can recruit a plethora of eclectic characters, each of whom uses a different Element and Weapon.

A couple of these characters are free to unlock if you complete specific quests and challenges. Here’s everything we know about them so far.

All free character in Wuthering Waves

So far, six characters are confirmed to be free. One of them, Rover, is available from the start of your adventure, since you unlock them when you start playing Wuthering Waves for the first time. You need to unlock the others by progressing through the story and participating in different challenges.

Rover is the first character you unlock in the game. Image via Kuro Games

Below, you’ll find a list of free characters in Wuthering Waves, alongside their Elements, Weapons, and instructions on how to get them.

Character Element Weapon How to get Rover Spectro Sword Play Wuthering Waves for the first time Baizhi Fusion Pistol Progress through the story Chixia Glacio Rectifier Progress through the story Sanhua Glacio Sword Complete the Gift of Thawing Frost event by logging in for five days Yangyang Aero Sword Progress through the story Yuanwu Electro Gauntlet Complete Tower of Adversity Stable Zone in the Rumbling Hollows event

Each character initially has different stats and skills to offer, making it really tough to stick to just one of them. We’re certain everyone will find a character that suits their playstyle. If any other characters become available for free, we’ll be sure to update this article.

