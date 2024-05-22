Wuthering Waves character smiling
Image via KuroGames
Category:
Wuthering Waves

All free characters in Wuthering Waves and how to get them

Here's all the characters you can get for free.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 22, 2024 07:57 am

There are 17 playable character in Wuthering Waves, but only a few are available for free, and there are a few things you need to do to unlock them.

Recommended Videos

After two closed beta tests, Wuthering Waves finally launched on May 22, and players are eager to jump into the free-to-play RPG world. During their journey, you can recruit a plethora of eclectic characters, each of whom uses a different Element and Weapon.

A couple of these characters are free to unlock if you complete specific quests and challenges. Here’s everything we know about them so far.

All free character in Wuthering Waves

So far, six characters are confirmed to be free. One of them, Rover, is available from the start of your adventure, since you unlock them when you start playing Wuthering Waves for the first time. You need to unlock the others by progressing through the story and participating in different challenges.

An image of the female Rover protagonist from Wuthering Waves
Rover is the first character you unlock in the game. Image via Kuro Games

Below, you’ll find a list of free characters in Wuthering Waves, alongside their Elements, Weapons, and instructions on how to get them.

CharacterElementWeaponHow to get
RoverSpectroSwordPlay Wuthering Waves for the first time
BaizhiFusionPistolProgress through the story
ChixiaGlacioRectifierProgress through the story
SanhuaGlacioSwordComplete the Gift of Thawing Frost event by logging in for five days
YangyangAeroSwordProgress through the story
YuanwuElectroGauntletComplete Tower of Adversity Stable Zone in the Rumbling Hollows event

Each character initially has different stats and skills to offer, making it really tough to stick to just one of them. We’re certain everyone will find a character that suits their playstyle. If any other characters become available for free, we’ll be sure to update this article.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Which free five-star character should you choose in Wuthering Waves?
Wuthering Waves characters
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Which free five-star character should you choose in Wuthering Waves?
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic May 22, 2024
Read Article Is Wuthering Waves on PS5 or PS4?
Wuthering Waves characters interacting with a computer
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Is Wuthering Waves on PS5 or PS4?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 22, 2024
Read Article All Wuthering Waves voice actors
Wuthering Waves character smiling
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All Wuthering Waves voice actors
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Which free five-star character should you choose in Wuthering Waves?
Wuthering Waves characters
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Which free five-star character should you choose in Wuthering Waves?
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic May 22, 2024
Read Article Is Wuthering Waves on PS5 or PS4?
Wuthering Waves characters interacting with a computer
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Is Wuthering Waves on PS5 or PS4?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 22, 2024
Read Article All Wuthering Waves voice actors
Wuthering Waves character smiling
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All Wuthering Waves voice actors
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 22, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.