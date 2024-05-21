Wuthering Waves is shaping up to be the next gacha game that drains your wallet dry with its cute anime characters and engaging combat.

If you plan on playing competitively or if simply can’t wait to get your hands on Wuthering Waves, you should definitely pre-download the game. Pre-downloading a game lets you jump the gun the second it releases, getting a head start while everyone else is still stuck on that downloading screen. Though Wuthering Waves isn’t a particularly storage-heavy game, no one can resist the temptation of getting access earlier. In this guide, I’ll show you how to pre-download Wuthering Waves on PC and mobile.

How to pre-download Wuthering Waves on PC

Every platform. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow these steps to pre-download Wuthering Waves on PC.

Head to the official Wuthering Waves website. At the bottom of this website, look for your desired platform and click on it. If you choose Windows, a setup file immediately begins downloading.

If you choose Epic Games, a new tab opens taking you to the Epic Games store. Here, you can download the Wuthering Waves setup file by clicking on the blue GET button. Click on it and follow the installer’s steps to pre-download Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves, like its gacha sisters Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, isn’t available through Steam or any other launcher besides the Epic Games store. When the game releases on May 22, you can start playing \with no wait times.

How to pre-download Wuthering Waves on mobile

Follow these steps to pre-download Wuthering Waves on mobile, regardless of whether you’re using Android or iOS:

Open the App Store or Google Play. On the search bar, look for Wuthering Waves and select download. Alternatively, follow this link on iOS devices and this link on Android devices to go to the game’s download page. Tap the green Install button on Google Play or the black Install button on the App Store to add the downloader to your device and follow the steps to install the pre-download version of Wuthering Waves.

If you’d rather download Wuthering Waves directly from the official website, you can do that on mobile as well. You can start playing immediately with no wait times when the game releases on May 22

