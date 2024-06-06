Yinlin is a new five-star character in Wuthering Waves, and as one of the best Jinzhou Patrollers, she’s quick and powerful.

Recommended Videos

To show just how strong she is, here’s the best Yinlin build in Wuthering Waves.

How to build Yinlin in Wuthering Waves

The new Electro queen is here. Image via KuroGames

Yinlin is an Electro unit in Wuthering Waves, specializing in dealing quick and burst Electro damage. Her main role is quick-swap sub-DPS, and she performs best in short rotation teams. She deals a ton of AoE Electro damage and has Electro-buffing capabilities, so pairing her with another Electro DPS is advised. To fully maximize Yinlin’s overall potential, it’s important to equip her with proper weapons and good Echoes and to level up her best Fortes.

Weapons

Elegant, dangerous, and deadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yinlin is a Rectifier user who deals burst Electro damage, which is very fitting for her design. As an Electro sub-DPS, she benefits from offensive stats that increase her damage. This means that weapons with Crit or attack percent are perfect for her, and luckily she has a ton of options for both free-to-play players and light spenders. Here are the best weapons for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves:

Stringmaster (five-star)

Cosmic Ripples (five-star)

Augment (four-star)

Variation (four-star)

Rectifier#25 (four-star)

Stringmaster is Yinlin’s signature weapon and has a perfect synergy with her kit, making it the best in slot for Yinlin. It gives a ton of Crit Rate as a main stat, has a high base attack, and a passive that increases everyone’s damage by 12 percent. It’s a gacha weapon, so you might need extra pulls to get it. Cosmic Ripples is another five-star weapon and a great alternative that you can get for free at Union level 45. While its passive doesn’t do much, it has a high base attack, a big attack percent as a main stat, and it increases Energy Regeneration by 12 percent, which helps Yinlin use her Resonance Liberation more often.

While any weapon with a decent main stat works, if you really like the character you should consider getting Stringmaster.

Echo sets

More Electro, more power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yinlin is a powerful sub-DPS who mostly performs in quick-swap teams and deals a ton of Electro damage. While you can always go for an Echo set that provides utility, Yinlin’s best in slot is actually a five-piece Void Thunder. This set increases Electro damage by 40 percent, and by transforming into Thundering Mephis, Yinlin gains a lot of mobility. Since Yinlin already has supporting capabilities in her kit, you want to increase her damage as much as possible, and this set is perfect for that.

Echo set stats and substats

The best of both worlds. Image via KuroGames

To make Yinlin’s Echo set work, you need good stats and even better substats. Like with her weapons, Yinlin wants offensive stats like Crit, attack percent, and extra Electro damage. Echoes are the core of your build, and here are the main stats you should get when farming your sets:

Four Cost : Crit damage or Crit Rate

: Crit damage or Crit Rate Three Cost : Electro damage or attack percent

: Electro damage or attack percent One Cost: Attack percent

Once you find the right main stats, it’s important to balance them with good substats. Aim for a balanced Crit ratio and a lot of attack percent. Energy Regeneration is also important because it helps you use Resonance Liberation, a big source of damage for Yinlin.

Echo skill

She’s a one-man army. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Yinlin excels at dishing out massive AoE Electro damage in a short duration, she isn’t very mobile. Luckily, Thundering Mephis is her best friend, providing a ton of mobility and even more Electro damage. By transforming into a Thundering Mephis, Yinlin gains increased Electro and Resonance Liberation damage. She also gains the ability to move quickly by performing fast attacks and dashes, which helps her a lot with repositioning.

Yinlin Fortes priority

Unlock her full potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you build a character in Wuthering Waves, you need a lot of resources, and Fortes sometimes need a ton of them, so it’s critical to level up the most important ones. While you can ignore Yinlin’s Basic Attack and Intro Skill, here are the following Fortes you should prioritize:

Forte Circuit

Resonance Liberation

Resonance Skill

As the main part of her kit, Yinlin’s Forte Circuit applies an Electro mark on opponents that deals extra Electro damage for 18 seconds. Combined with her Outro Skill, other Electro units gain a 20 percent increased Electro damage and 25 percent increased Resonance Liberation. Your second priority should be Yinlin’s Resonance Liberation and Skill, the main sources of her AoE damage.

Best Yinlin Sequences

The stars aligned. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike other characters, Yinlin is very free-to-play friendly, as most of her Sequences don’t affect her gameplay. While Sequence one and two increase her Electro damage, you don’t really need them. The only Sequence that changes Yinlin’s playstyle is the sixth one, which turns her into a main DPS.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy