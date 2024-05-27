Rover facing a standard Rocksteady Guardian in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves

Shiny Echoes Wuthering Waves guide: Locations and how to get them

Also called Phantom Echoes, the alternate versions of these creatures are not that hard to spot.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 27, 2024 09:03 am

Wuthering Waves features rare versions of Echoes with alternate colors, similar to shiny creatures in Pokémon. This is why many players refer to them as “shiny Echoes” instead of their official name, Phantom Echoes. Here are all the Echoes with shiny versions and how you can get them.

Full list of Wuthering Waves Phantom Echoes and how to unlock them

Shiny EchoHow to unlock
Phantom HoartoiseKill and absorb at Tolling Stream or Thorn Passage.
Phantom Rocksteady GuardianKill and absorb at Withering Frontline.
Phantom Feilian BeringalBuy with 120 Hazard Records in Adversity Exchange after obtaining 1,200 Hazard Records total.
Phantom Thundering MephisBuy with 300 Data Set from Simulation Training Store after obtaining 3,500 Data Set total.
Phantom Mourning AixBuy with 300 Data Set from Simulation Training Store after obtaining 2,500 Data Set total.
Phantom Impermanence HeronBuy with 400 Illusive Specimen from Depths of Illusive Realm after clearing difficulty three.
A screenshot of the points shop showing Phantom Feilian Beringal
Some Phantom Echoes are only available for points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can get shiny Hoartoise and Rocksteady Guardian at any point in the game since they’re overworld spawns, the other four Phantom Echoes—Feilian Beringal, Thundering Mephis, Mourning Aix, and Impermanence Heron—are locked behind endgame content like the Tower of Adversity. This means you’ll need to keep playing through the Wuthering Waves quests until you unlock such content to have a chance at obtaining them.

To find shiny Hoartoise and Rocksteady Guardian, you’ll need some luck. If you visit their spawn locations and don’t find them, you’ll have to return after the next daily reset for another chance or join another player’s world if they have an active one. You’ll know an Echo is shiny when its color is different from its standard appearance and it has a soft glow, a special sound effect, and “Phantom” in front of its name when you absorb it.

What’s the difference between standard and Phantom Echoes?

Standard and Phantom Echoes differ only in color. Phantom (or shiny) Echoes don’t have better stats or special skills; they’re simply an alternate color for you to use if you prefer their appearance.

These shiny Echoes act as skins for your Echoes rather than new, unique ones. Once you capture a Phantom Echo, you can transform any of your existing Echoes of the same species into the shiny version for free when equipping them to a Resonator.

When does the Changli Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Wuthering Waves beginner banner
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
When does the Changli Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 27, 2024
Best Verina build in Wuthering Waves
Verina, five-star splash art from the banner.
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Verina build in Wuthering Waves
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic May 27, 2024
How to get the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves
speaking about the sensor
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get the Lootmapper in Wuthering Waves
Cale Michael Cale Michael May 27, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.