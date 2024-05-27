Shiny Echoes Wuthering Waves guide: Locations and how to get them

Wuthering Waves features rare versions of Echoes with alternate colors, similar to shiny creatures in Pokémon. This is why many players refer to them as “shiny Echoes” instead of their official name, Phantom Echoes. Here are all the Echoes with shiny versions and how you can get them.

Full list of Wuthering Waves Phantom Echoes and how to unlock them

Shiny Echo How to unlock Phantom Hoartoise Kill and absorb at Tolling Stream or Thorn Passage. Phantom Rocksteady Guardian Kill and absorb at Withering Frontline. Phantom Feilian Beringal Buy with 120 Hazard Records in Adversity Exchange after obtaining 1,200 Hazard Records total. Phantom Thundering Mephis Buy with 300 Data Set from Simulation Training Store after obtaining 3,500 Data Set total. Phantom Mourning Aix Buy with 300 Data Set from Simulation Training Store after obtaining 2,500 Data Set total. Phantom Impermanence Heron Buy with 400 Illusive Specimen from Depths of Illusive Realm after clearing difficulty three.

Some Phantom Echoes are only available for points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can get shiny Hoartoise and Rocksteady Guardian at any point in the game since they’re overworld spawns, the other four Phantom Echoes—Feilian Beringal, Thundering Mephis, Mourning Aix, and Impermanence Heron—are locked behind endgame content like the Tower of Adversity. This means you’ll need to keep playing through the Wuthering Waves quests until you unlock such content to have a chance at obtaining them.

To find shiny Hoartoise and Rocksteady Guardian, you’ll need some luck. If you visit their spawn locations and don’t find them, you’ll have to return after the next daily reset for another chance or join another player’s world if they have an active one. You’ll know an Echo is shiny when its color is different from its standard appearance and it has a soft glow, a special sound effect, and “Phantom” in front of its name when you absorb it.

What’s the difference between standard and Phantom Echoes?

Standard and Phantom Echoes differ only in color. Phantom (or shiny) Echoes don’t have better stats or special skills; they’re simply an alternate color for you to use if you prefer their appearance.

These shiny Echoes act as skins for your Echoes rather than new, unique ones. Once you capture a Phantom Echo, you can transform any of your existing Echoes of the same species into the shiny version for free when equipping them to a Resonator.

