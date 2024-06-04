Strong weapons are essential for creating effective character builds in Wuthering Waves. Stringmaster is one of the best Rectifiers you can get, but it can be tough to unlock.

If you want to have one of the strongest weapons available, you need to add this one to your collection. It’s a very powerful option for many characters, so here’s how to get the Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves

The Stringmaster is an excellent weapon for Yinlin. Image via Kuro Games

You can get the Stringmaster in Wuthering Waves by pulling on the special limited-time featured Weapon Convene Absolute Pulsation from June 6 to 24. Stringmaster is an exclusive five-star weapon, which means you can never pull it from any regular Convene. Instead, it’s only ever available as a featured weapon for a designated period of time.

After 80 pulls on the featured Weapon Convene, you’re guaranteed to get a five-star weapon, which could be Stringmaster. But the Pity system also means it might take way fewer or way more pulls to actually get this item depending on how lucky you are.

This weapon functions the same as featured five-star characters you can get like Jiyan and Yinlin. Because of this, it’s a decently tough weapon to obtain, although Soft Pity may help you get it sooner than you expect.

Stringmaster is the top choice weapon for Yinlin since it’s running alongside her. All featured five-star units in Wuthering Waves roll out with a weapon that’s perfectly suited to creating the best build for them.

Although the first run of this weapon is from June 6 to 24, it likely won’t be the last. You can expect to see this weapon return anytime Yinlin’s banner also has a rerun since this weapon is her signature tool.

You can also use the Stringmaster on any other Rectifier characters for powerful results. Recruits like Encore, Verina, and Baizhi also get immense benefits from equipping this item.

Yinlin’s skillset shines with Stringmaster as her equipped weapon. Image via Kuro Games

Stringmaster stats in Wuthering Waves

Whether you’re contemplating adding this weapon to your arsenal or just want to know all the bonuses it provides, here are all the Stringmaster stats in Wuthering Waves. Like all weapons, the exact numbers change over time as you level up, so a range from the lowest possible numbers to the highest possible ones is listed here.

Rarity: Five-star

Five-star Attack: 40 to 500

40 to 500 Critical rate: Eight percent to 36 percent

Eight percent to 36 percent Effect: Boosts the damage bonus of all Resonance Attributes, also known as elements, by 12 to 24 percent. When a Resonance Skill hits an enemy, their attack is enhanced by 12 to 24 percent, which can stack up to two times. Whenever the wielder of this weapon is not on the battlefield, their attack is raised by an additional 12 to 24 percent.

