Verina is one of the best supports you can get in Wuthering Waves. If you have her, you need to build her because she’s worth every penny, so here’s the best Verina build in Wuthering Waves.

Thanks to her massive heals and utility, Verina’s value is unmatched, making her the best unit in Wuthering Waves. She’s the only Spectro support, and as one of the standard five-star characters, you can get her for free.

How to build Verina in Wuthering Waves

Weapons

Verina uses Rectifiers as her weapon of choice, making her a ranged support. She’s an attack scaling support, meaning that weapons with high base attack are perfect for her. Luckily, she has a few options for both free-to-play players and spenders. Here are the best weapons for Verina.

Cosmic Ripples (five-star)

Jinzhou (four-star)

Rectifier#25 (four-star)

Variation (four-star)

Cosmic Ripples is Verina’s best overall weapon since it provides everything you need. It has a high base attack, and its passive gives a good chunk of energy regeneration. The best part is, even as a five-star weapon, you can get it for free from Union Level rewards. Another solid option is the Rectifier#25, which is a craftable weapon. While its passive isn’t useful since it only increases Verina’s attack damage, the main stat is energy regeneration, which is valuable to have.

Overall, you should get Cosmic Ripples once you reach Union Level 45, and while other weapons are all decent choices, they are obtained through the gacha system.

Echo sets

Verina is a powerful Spectro support, and you want to buff her healing capabilities as much as possible. Her best Echo set is a five-piece Rejuvenating Glow, which increases healing by 10 percent, and it also boosts the attack of the entire team by 15 percent for 30 seconds through her Outro Skill.

Echo set stats and substats

Just equipping Verina with her best Echo set is not enough. To fully maximize the potential of Rejuvenating Glow, you need matching main stats with her kit. Since Verina’s healing scales with attack, her main stats are a bit different from other supports. Here are the main stats you should aim for when farming for those Echoes:

Four Cost : Healing Bonus or Attack percent

: Healing Bonus or Attack percent Three Cost : Energy Regeneration or Attack percent

: Energy Regeneration or Attack percent One Cost: Attack percent

The best substats you can look for on these pieces are energy regeneration and attack percent. Energy regeneration is essential for using her Resonance Liberation, and the more attack you have, the bigger your heals will be.

Echo skill

As for the Echo Skill, Verina’s best friend is the Bell-Bourne Geochetone. This is her primary Echo, which offers a giant shield that lasts for 15 seconds. It also provides a 50 percent damage reduction and a 10 percent damage boost for all team members. While the Glacio damage of this set is redundant on Verina, the utility this Echo gives is just too good not to be used on her.

Best Verina Fortes

To make Verina the best support, you need to level up her Fortes, which are an essential part of her kit. It’s important to know which Fortes you should level because you have limited resources.

As a support, here are the following Fortes you should focus on:

Basic Attack

Forte Circuit

Resonance Liberation

Leveling basic attacks is useful because Verina provides a massive shield based on her attack. This is a great way to protect your team members from getting one-sho,t and it lasts for 10 seconds. Forte Circuit is Verina’s main healing mechanic, and it synergizes with her Resonance Liberation. With both of them combined, not only does she heal the team, but also provides a big attack boost for everyone for 20 seconds.

Best Verina Resonance Chains

Although Verina is powerful even without Resonance Chains, since she’s a standard five-star Resonator, you’re bound to get some of them when you spend your wishes. The ones that can help you out greatly are Sequence two and six as they increase her healing capabilities and help with additional Concerto Energy, making the overall team performance better.

