Jiyan, Danjin, Encore, and Verina in Wuthering Waves.
Best Wuthering Waves builds

Equip your characters with the finest gear possible.
Carefully crafting your character builds is essential in Wuthering Waves. The best builds ensure your recruits can navigate through any battle and build upon their already present skillset.

There are many important factors to consider when building characters since there are lots of options to choose from, which can make the process rather tricky. If you’re struggling to figure out what’s right for each recruit, here are all of the best builds in Wuthering Waves.

Best character builds in Wuthering Waves

Building Encore in Wuthering Waves.
You can switch up your build whenever you like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the best builds in Wuthering Waves, you need a strong weapon, a reliable Echo Set, and a powerful Echo Skill. The right items vary for each character based on their element, weapon type, and skillset.

You can build characters in many different ways to suit various types of team builds and gameplay styles, but these builds are the overall best options for them. The best builds will also likely evolve as more items and content are added to Wuthering Waves in later updates since better gear will probably become available.

For the characters and gear currently available, here are all of the current best builds.

CharacterRarityWeapon typeBest weaponBest Echo SetsBest Echo Skill
Aalto (Aero)Four-starPistolsStatic MistMoonlit CloudsImpermanence Heron
Baizhi (Glacio)Four-starRectifierVariationRejuvenating GlowBell-Borne Geochelone
Calcharo (Electro)Five-starBroadbladeLustrous RazorLingering TunesMech Abomination
Chixia (Fusion)Four-starPistolsStatic MistMolten RiftInferno Rider
Danjin (Havoc)Four-starSwordEmerald of GenesisSun-sinking EclipseDreamless
Encore (Fusion)Five-starRectifierCosmic RipplesMolten RiftInferno Rider
Jianxin (Aero)Five-starGauntletsAbyss SurgesSierra GaleFeilian Beringal
Jiyan (Aero)Five-starBroadbladeVerdant SummitSierra GaleFeilian Beringal
Lingyang (Glacio)Five-starGauntletsAbyss SurgesLingering TunesMech Abomination
Mortefi (Fusion)Four-starPistolsStatic MistMoonlit CloudsImpermanence Heron
Rover (Havoc)Five-starSwordEmerald of GenesisSun-sinking EclipseDreamless
Rover (Spectro)Five-starSwordEmerald of GenesisCelestial LightMourning Aix
Sanhua (Glacio)Four-starSwordEmerald of GenesisMoonlit CloudsImpermanence Heron
Taoqi (Havoc)Four-starBroadbladeDiscordRejuvenating GlowBell-Borne Geochelone
Verina (Spectro)Five-starRectifierVariationRejuvenating GlowBell-Borne Geochelone
Yangyang (Aero)Four-starSwordEmerald of GenesisMoonlit CloudsImpermanence Heron

The roster of playable characters is set to continuously grow in future Wuthering Waves updates. Because of this, more characters and builds will be added here as they become obtainable.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
