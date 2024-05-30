Best Wuthering Waves builds

Carefully crafting your character builds is essential in Wuthering Waves. The best builds ensure your recruits can navigate through any battle and build upon their already present skillset.

There are many important factors to consider when building characters since there are lots of options to choose from, which can make the process rather tricky. If you’re struggling to figure out what’s right for each recruit, here are all of the best builds in Wuthering Waves.

Best character builds in Wuthering Waves

You can switch up your build whenever you like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft the best builds in Wuthering Waves, you need a strong weapon, a reliable Echo Set, and a powerful Echo Skill. The right items vary for each character based on their element, weapon type, and skillset.

You can build characters in many different ways to suit various types of team builds and gameplay styles, but these builds are the overall best options for them. The best builds will also likely evolve as more items and content are added to Wuthering Waves in later updates since better gear will probably become available.

For the characters and gear currently available, here are all of the current best builds.

Character Rarity Weapon type Best weapon Best Echo Sets Best Echo Skill Aalto (Aero) Four-star Pistols Static Mist Moonlit Clouds Impermanence Heron Baizhi (Glacio) Four-star Rectifier Variation Rejuvenating Glow Bell-Borne Geochelone Calcharo (Electro) Five-star Broadblade Lustrous Razor Lingering Tunes Mech Abomination Chixia (Fusion) Four-star Pistols Static Mist Molten Rift Inferno Rider Danjin (Havoc) Four-star Sword Emerald of Genesis Sun-sinking Eclipse Dreamless Encore (Fusion) Five-star Rectifier Cosmic Ripples Molten Rift Inferno Rider Jianxin (Aero) Five-star Gauntlets Abyss Surges Sierra Gale Feilian Beringal Jiyan (Aero) Five-star Broadblade Verdant Summit Sierra Gale Feilian Beringal Lingyang (Glacio) Five-star Gauntlets Abyss Surges Lingering Tunes Mech Abomination Mortefi (Fusion) Four-star Pistols Static Mist Moonlit Clouds Impermanence Heron Rover (Havoc) Five-star Sword Emerald of Genesis Sun-sinking Eclipse Dreamless Rover (Spectro) Five-star Sword Emerald of Genesis Celestial Light Mourning Aix Sanhua (Glacio) Four-star Sword Emerald of Genesis Moonlit Clouds Impermanence Heron Taoqi (Havoc) Four-star Broadblade Discord Rejuvenating Glow Bell-Borne Geochelone Verina (Spectro) Five-star Rectifier Variation Rejuvenating Glow Bell-Borne Geochelone Yangyang (Aero) Four-star Sword Emerald of Genesis Moonlit Clouds Impermanence Heron

The roster of playable characters is set to continuously grow in future Wuthering Waves updates. Because of this, more characters and builds will be added here as they become obtainable.

