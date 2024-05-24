Jinhsi and Changli in their promotional social media banners.
Images via Kuro Games, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

All confirmed and leaked future characters in Wuthering Waves

We have a few new characters already revealed for Wuthering Waves' future phases.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 24, 2024 09:09 am

There are three unreleased Wuthering Waves characters that developer Kuro Games has revealed. One is already confirmed as a playable character, since she was available in the closed beta, while the other two are likely to be added in the coming months. Here’s who they are.

Recommended Videos

All confirmed upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin is the only confirmed upcoming character in Wuthering Waves, and she’s very likely to appear in the next event banner to replace Jiyan. Players with access to Closed Beta Test 2 could play her, and she’s the only Resonator from this period that isn’t available at release, which suggests she’s the next character to be introduced.

Yinlin is a five-star character who attacks with the Electro element and uses the Rectifier as her weapon. She’s a DPS character who can also buff her allies’ Electro and Resonance Liberation damage, which makes her a perfect hybrid between a secondary damage dealer and a support character.

All expected upcoming characters in Wuthering Waves


Jinhsi and Changli are two Wuthering Waves characters that Kuro Games has officially announced on X but are not yet playable. We don’t know their ability kits, roles, elements, or if they’re four or five-star characters, but they are the only characters with profiles on the company’s page that aren’t playable yet. This is a strong indicator that they could come to the game after Yinlin, likely around July 4, considering each event Convene banner lasts 21 days.

While some players want Scar and his sister Phrolova to be playable characters in the future, there is no indication that this will happen soon. Don’t expect them to release before Jinhsi and Changli, or at least not until Kuro Games makes it official.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Should you fight or question Scar in Wuthering Waves? – All Scar answers guide
Image Showing Scar in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Should you fight or question Scar in Wuthering Waves? – All Scar answers guide
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad May 24, 2024
Read Article How to complete a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves
Chixia in Wuthering Waves with a warning sign next to her.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to complete a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article When does the Yinlin Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Yinlin and her puppet in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
When does the Yinlin Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Should you fight or question Scar in Wuthering Waves? – All Scar answers guide
Image Showing Scar in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Should you fight or question Scar in Wuthering Waves? – All Scar answers guide
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad May 24, 2024
Read Article How to complete a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves
Chixia in Wuthering Waves with a warning sign next to her.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to complete a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 24, 2024
Read Article When does the Yinlin Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Yinlin and her puppet in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
When does the Yinlin Banner release in Wuthering Waves?
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 24, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.