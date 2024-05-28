Jianxin is a jack of all trades. She can heal, provide a shield, group enemies, buff teammates, and deal damage. If you want a character who can do a bit of everything, here’s the best Jianxin build in Wuthering Waves.

There are a few ways to build Jianxin in Wuthering Waves because of how versatile she is. You can prioritize her personal damage with a sub-DPS/DPS build or be more team-oriented with a support build.

How to build Jianxin in Wuthering Waves

Weapons

Five-stars are always king. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jianxin is an Aero Gauntlet user, and luckily, there are quite a few options for any kind of player. Below, you can find a list of the best weapons for Jianxin.

Weapon Rarity Source 1 Abyss Surges Five-star Weapon Permanent Convene / Five-star Weapon Supply Chest 2 Stonard Four-star Pioneer Podcast 3 Hollow Mirage Four-star Convene (gacha) 4 Marcato Four-star Convene (gacha) 5 Gauntlets#21D Four-star Crafting

Abyss Surges is the only Five-star Gauntlet in Wuthering Waves. It increases ATK and Energy Regeneration, which are great for Jianxin. The Pioneer Podcast weapon, Stonard, is also very strong, as it’s the only Gauntlet in the game with the Crit. Rate substat.

Marcato and Gauntlets#21D both have Energy Regeneration as a substat, which can benefit your support build if you need energy to use Resonance Liberation more often.

Echo sets

No use for two-piece sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a general damage-dealing build, the best Echo set is the Sierra Gale to increase Aero DMG. As an alternative, you can go for the Moonlit Clouds set, which grants Energy Regeneration and increases the ATK of the next Resonator after using the Outro skill. This option is great if you want to lean into a more supportive playstyle, which synergizes well with Jianxin’s Outro Skill that buffs the next character’s Resonance Liberation DMG.

Echo Skill

The Aero go-to Echo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Echo Skill depends on the Echo set you’re running, as typically, you want an Overlord class Echo to use for its Skill. Here are the best Echo Skills for Jinaxin, depending on the set you’re using:

Feilian Beringal (Sierra Gale)

Impermanence Heron (Moonlit Clouds)

The Failian Beringal increases Jianxin’s Aero DMG and Heavy Attack DMG, which is great for increasing her personal damage. On the other hand, the Impermanence Heron is the best option for a support build, as it buffs the next character’s damage and grants Energy Regeneration.

Echo stats and substats

Even if you’re leaning into a more supportive playstyle with Jianxin, you should maximize your damage with Echoes. All of her Fortes scale with ATK, and it’s a great opportunity to deal more damage when Jianxin is on the field.

Here are the main stats to look for on your Echoes:

Four Cost: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Three Cost: Aero DMG Bonus

Aero DMG Bonus One Cost: ATK percent

Go for offensive substats and a bit of Energy Regeneration to have a better uptime on her Resonance Liberation. You can go for an Energy Regeneration main stat as well if you feel like the uptime isn’t good enough.

Forte priority

Don’t forget about stat boosts and Inherent Skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Forte priority is relatively straightforward, regardless of your build. Here’s a list of Jianxin’s Fortes to focus on:

Forte Circuit Resonance Skill Basic Attack Resonance Liberation Intro Skill

Jianxin’s Forte Circuit is the main part of her kit, as it provides a shield and healing to your on-field characters on top of dealing damage. It might be hard to use sometimes, since you have to stand still to fully cast it, but it’s still a great ability.

Resonance Skill and Basic Attack are great for increasing Jianxin’s damage. Resonance Liberation is more of a utility Forte, but you can still upgrade it if you don’t spend as much time on the field with Jianxin.

