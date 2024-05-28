Although a lot of people are generally pulled towards using other exciting characters in Wuthering Waves, many players are quickly discovering that the main character, Rover, can be one of the best in the game with their powerful Havoc form.

Rover is the first character you get to control in Wuthering Waves, and will impress you with his Spectro skills as you take your first steps into the world. As you garner more characters, however, you will probably swap him out of your team composition. There is, however, another element that Rover can take on that elevates his powers to the next level.

Here is how to get and build Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves.

How to unlock Havoc Rover in Wuthering Waves

Raise some havoc. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Rover’s Havoc form in Wuthering Waves, you must level up your account to Union level 20, complete SOL3 Phase Ascension Phase 1, and progress through the main storyline until you’ve finished the quest titled, Grand Warstorm.

You’ll need to take down the Statue of the Crownless boss to complete the questline, but once you’ve finished the final fight, you can head to your Resonance collection and convert Rover’s resonance to Havoc.

Best Havoc Rover build in Wuthering Waves

With so many swords to choose, you have plenty of variety when it comes to picking a weapon for Havoc Rover. There are also different Echoes and Sonata Effects that you can try out in battle, but as always, there is a set for all three that are the most powerful for our beloved main character.

Here are all the best Havoc Rover weapons, main Echoes, and Sonata Effect combinations in Wuthering Waves.

Best Weapons Emerald of Genesis (5★) Acquired through Permanent Weapon Convene Banner Lunar Cutter (4★) Acquired through any Convene Banner Best Sonata Effect combo x5 Sun-sinking Eclipse (Cost: 4/3/3/1/1) Use any two three-cost Echoes and any two one-cost Echoes Main Echo Dreamless (4-cost) Found after clearing Chapter 1. Can be fought as Weekly Boss through Statue of the Crownless. Located in Eastern Norfall Barrens. Forte Skill Priority 1) Forte Circuit 2) Resonance Liberation 3) Resonance Skill 4) Basic Attack 5) Intro Skill

If you’re rolling for a powerful Sword for your various characters, Emerald of Genesis is the only five-star Sword that you can acquire in the game. Not only does it increase your energy regeneration by 12.8 percent, it also increases your attack by six percent after using your Resonance Skill while stacking up to two times.

As for his Sonata Effect, you’ll want to bolster Rover’s newly-found Havoc powers by bringing a five-stack of Echoes for the Sun-sinking Eclipse effect. A five-set will increase your Havoc damage by 7.5 percent after using a basic or heavy attack, stacking up to five times for 15 seconds.

Dreamless, on the other hand, is a clear winner when it comes to Rover’s main Echo, since it increases its damage when the main character activates its ability after using their Resonance Liberation. With this unique passive effect, Dreamless is able to rip through almost any enemy with ease.

Lastly, you’ll want to prioritize Havoc Rover’s Forte Circuit, since it is where you’ll be dealing the most damage from this new ability set. The amount of enhanced heavy attacks and basic attacks you’ll be throwing out should be enough to cut down most foes, and is a fun way to fight against the toughest bosses.

