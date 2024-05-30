Jiyan is the first limited five-star character in Wuthering Waves, and as a general of the Midnight Rangers of the Jinzhou, he’s very powerful.

To understand just how strong he is, here’s the best Jiyan build in Wuthering Waves.

How to build Jiyan in Wuthering Waves

He stands alone. Image via KuroGames

Jiyan is an Aero main DPS in Wuthering Waves, and he’s currently the strongest damage dealer you can get. He’s a straightforward hypercarry that deals massive wind damage. He mostly deals single-target damage, but once he activates his Resonance Liberation, he becomes a slashing AoE machine. Jiyan is very fun to play, and to fully maximize his damage potential, it’s important to equip him with good weapons, Echoes, and level up his Fortes.

Weapons

Quick and heavy attacks of a general. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jiyan is an Aero broadblade user who deals wind damage with basic and heavy attacks. Since he scales with attack, Jiyan benefits a lot from weapons with offensive stats. This means that any weapon with attack percent or Crit stat is perfect for him, and luckily, he has a lot of options. Here are the best broadblades for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves:

Verdant Summit (five-star)

Lustrous Razor (five-star)

Autumntrace (four-star)

Broadblade#41 (four-star)

Verdant Summit is Jiyan’s signature weapon and obviously his best in slot. It has a high base attack, offers a ton of Crit damage, and its passive increases the damage of all Attributes, and heavy attacks. Another great option is Lustrous Razor. This is a five-star weapon that you can get for free once you reach Union level 45. While it’s not as good as his signature, Lustrous Razor gives a ton of attack percent, which is exactly what Jiyan needs.

Overall, any weapon with a good main stat works, but if you have extra Astrite, you should consider getting Verdant Summit.

Echo sets

Unleash the dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an Aero hypercarry who spends most of his time on-field, Jiyan wants an Echo set that increases his Aero damage. Five-piece Sierra Gale is Jiyan’s best in-slot set, as it provides everything he needs. This set increases Aero damage by 10 percent, and whenever you use the Intro skill, Aero damage increases by an additional 30 percent for 15 seconds.

Echo set stats and substats

For big opponents, big damage is needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding the right Echo set is important, but finding the right stats is also important. Good stats define Echo sets, and they are the core of your build. Jiyan is a straightforward DPS who wants offensive stats. Stats like Crit and attack percent are his best friends, and the more you have them, the more damage you do. Here are the main stats you should get when farming his Echo set:

Four Cost : Crit damage or Crit rate

: Crit damage or Crit rate Three Cost : Attack percent or Aero damage

: Attack percent or Aero damage One Cost: Attack percent

While you get a lot of damage from your main stats, it’s important to balance them with your substats. You should aim for a balanced Crit ratio and at least 120 energy regeneration, which helps you use Resonance Liberation more often.

Echo skill

The ultimate duo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thanks to his kit, Jiyan dashes a lot while dealing massive Aero damage. To match his playstyle, Feilian Beringal is a perfect fit as Jiyan’s main Echo skill. Feilian Beringal transforms you into a giant monkey who performs a powerful Aero kick. When the kick lands on the opponent, Feilian Beringal immediately performs an Aero follow-up attack that increases Jiyan’s Aero heavy attack damage by 12 percent for 15 seconds.

Best Jiyan Fortes

Go all the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like for any other character, Fortes are a crucial part of Jiyan’s kit, and they define his playstyle. While you can level up all his Fortes, you’ll find yourself low on resources, so you should focus on maxing out the most important ones. Here are the following Fortes you should prioritize:

Resonance Liberation

Forte Circuit

Resonance Skill

Resonance Liberation is your main source of damage, and you should use most of your resources for it. It increases Jiyan’s anti-interruption, and converts all attacks to heavy attacks that deal AoE Aero damage. You should also focus on leveling his Forte Circuit because it increases Jiyan’s Resonance Liberation damage by 20 percent.

Best Jiyan Resonance Chains

If you want to splash some Astrites. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the strongest DPS in Wuthering Waves, Jiyan doesn’t need Resonance Chains, but there are some Sequences that are decent. His Sequence one is nice to have since it gives an additional dash on Jiyan’s skill, but if you’re willing to spend a lot of Astrites, go for his Sequence three. It increases his overall Crit damage and Crit Rate, making it the best Sequence to have.

