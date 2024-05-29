All Classes in Wuthering Waves explained

When you build characters in Wuthering Waves, it’s important to equip them with Echo sets. All Echo sets are different, though.

Recommended Videos

Before you start farming them, here’s everything you need to know about Echo sets in Wuthering Waves, including their Classes, cost, rarity, and ranks.

All Classes in Wuthering Waves

Echo Classes and costs

Calm and collected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like Resonators have their respective Attributes, Echoes have their classes. There are four classes in Wuthering Waves:

Common Class (one-cost)

Elite Class (three-cost)

Overload Class (four-cost)

Calamity Class (four-cost)

Echo Classes determine the build of your characters, and there are 208 Echoes in Wuthering Waves. The Common Class is the biggest, because it’s one-cost, meaning it’s easier to find it. All Classes have a cost, and they are connected to all Resonators who have a cost limit of 12.

This means that when you build your characters, you need to equip different Echo Classes and find the balance between their costs. While it’s not impossible, this can be tedious considering you also need the right stats on your Echoes, so patience is key.

Echo rarity and ranks

Find them all, farm them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While farming Echoes takes time, it’s important to know what you should be farming for. Every Echo Class has a rarity connected to the cost—the higher the cost, the rarer the Echo. Common and Elite Classes have a low rarity because they have lower costs. This means you can farm them from regular and smaller opponents while you explore the world. Overworld and Calamity Classes have a high rarity, and you get them by defeating bosses and stronger opponents.

Ranks are one of the most important aspects of Echo Classes because they boost main stats and substats. There are four ranks with different maximum levels, colors, and stat numbers—the higher the rank, the stronger the Echo is. Here are all ranks and their colors in Wuthering Waves:

Rank two (green)

Rank three (blue)

Rank four (purple)

Rank five (gold)

It’s important to note that all ranks depend on your Data Bank experience, which you increase by discovering and collecting new Echoes. The maximum level of the Data Bank is 20, and while rank two is available from the start, you unlock other ranks at levels five, eight and 15. Rank five is the best, because it provides a maximum level of 25 with five substats, and you can access it once you reach level 15 with your Data Bank.

While you shouldn’t worry about ranks and rarities in the beginning, they are definitely a crucial part of your builds once you reach the end-game in Wuthering Waves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more