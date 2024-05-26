How to get H81 Dreamless Echo in Wuthering Waves

Searching for every Echo can be a bit of a grind, especially when some of them, like H81, are locked behind later portions of Wuthering Waves.

Echoes are your main skills and a way to buff your resonators in-game, but for some, just collecting them all to complete their data bank entries is special. However, H81 might be a bit out of reach for many players, especially if you are trying to collect everything with a low Union Level.

So, how do you find it?

Wuthering Waves: How to find Echo H81

Long grind to H81. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t be able to get Echo H81, Dreamless until you complete the first act of the main story. You need to fight Dreamless as a final boss in Wuthering Waves.

After beating it and unlocking Rover’s Havoc form, you can take on Dreamless as a weekly boss challenge. To find it, open up the Guidebook, go to the weekly boss rotation, and find Dreamless on the list. Fast travel to it and prepare to fight it.

There is no guarantee that Dreamless will drop as a capturable Echo when you beat it the first time, so be prepared to be in for a little grind to get it, especially if you want to get one of a higher rarity. Equally, ensure you have some Waveplates on-hand to get the boss rewards after beating it.

You can only get Echo H81 by the weekly challenge, as it’ll not drop during the story quest. So, regardless, you’ll need to fight it at least twice to have a chance at snatching it.

