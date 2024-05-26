Wuthering Waves Feilian Beringal Boss Location

While developing Wuthering Waves, Kuro Games perfectly understood that boss fights are more fun when you can catch said boss after defeating it. I mean, who wouldn’t want a feral ape such as the Feilian Beringal as a companion?

Recommended Videos

While the gameplay of Wuthering Waves is undeniably fun, navigating its overabundance of menus, submenus, tabs, and subtabs can be pretty intimidating. Even if you’ve been playing for hundreds of hours, you’re sure to find some secret section that you didn’t even know existed. If you’re having trouble deciphering where the Feilian Beringal Boss is located, and the game’s menu isn’t helpful at all, this guide is for you.

Where is the Feilian Beringal Boss in Wuthering Waves

Into the toxic woods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Feilian Beringal Boss in Wuthering Waves in Giant Banyan, the white-frost toxic area of the Dim Forest.

The closest Resonance Beacon you can use to fast travel there is the Huanglong-DimForest-Giant Banyan one, which is northwest of the boss fight. If you haven’t unlocked this area of the map yet, explore the southwest corner of the map. Once you get to this Resonance Beacon, here’s how you can find the Feilian Beringal Boss arena:

Look behind you toward the giant tree. Notice the white fallen branch and walk past it. To your left, you can find a cave entrance inside the giant tree where you can find the Feilian Beringal Boss.

Keep in mind that this area is filled with Toxic Fog Concentration, which means the toxic spores infect your Resonator. Look out for the tiny green gauge filling up at the bottom of the screen. If it gets to 75%, leave the area and try again. Don’t worry, this gauge disappears once you enter the cave to face off against the Beringal Boss in Wuthering Waves.

Feilian Beringal Echo stats and skills in Wuthering Waves

Nice Echo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can absorb the Feilian Beringal Echo after you defeat this ape in battle. The Feilian Beringal is a 4-Cost Overlord that continuously attacks enemies with Aero damage in Wuthering Waves. It also increases the character’s Aero damage and boosts their Heavy Attack.

Its main skill involves transforming into the Feilian Beringal and performing a powerful kick, which deals 166.64% Aero damage at rarity two, 188.37% at rarity three, 210.11% at rarity four, and 231.84% at rarity five. There’s also a follow-up attack that deals a slightly higher percentage of damage.

Not only is the Feilian Beringal Echo a match made in heaven for Jiyan, but the boss fight also drops the Roaring Rock Fist. If you’re looking to Ascend Jiyan to Rank two and level him up past 40, farming this boss fight is an absolute must.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more