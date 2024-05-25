Calm, cool, and collected, Calcharo is one of the best characters to pull for in Wuthering Waves, especially if you build him with the right weapons and Echoes to maximize his potential while on the battlefield.

Recommended Videos

Calcharo is a Broadblade user that should be used as a deadly main DPS character in your team composition, and should be surrounded by team members who boost his outrageous damage. In the same vein, his tools of war and Echoes should only be the best of the best for the leader of the Ghost Hounds.

Here is the best Calcharo build in Wuthering Waves.

Best damage build for Calcharo in Wuthering Waves

Leader of the pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a Broadsword user, Calcharo has plenty of different options at his disposal when it comes to weapons, but there are a few choices that stand out more than the rest. There are also Echoes that will help boost his innate Electro strengths, while certain teammates will bolster his precise and devastating damage profile.

Here are all the best Calcharo weapons, main Echoes, and Sonata Effect combinations in Wuthering Waves.

Best Weapons Verdant Summit (5★) Acquired through Winter Brume Convene Banner Lustrous Razor (5★) Acquired through Permanent Weapon Convene Banner Best Sonata Effect combo x5 Void Thunder (Cost: 4/3/3/1/1) Use any two three-cost Echoes and any two one-cost Echoes Main Echo Thundering Mephis (4-cost) Boss is found at the Desorock Highland Forte Skill Priority 1) Resonance Liberation 2) Forte Circuit 3) Resonance Skill 4) Basic Attack 5) Intro Skill

If you’re ready to roll for a good weapon, rip the Winter Brume banner for Verdant Summit, which is currently the strongest five-star Broadsword for Calcharo. The weapon’s Swordsworn passive increases his Heavy Attack damage by 24 percent, which is where Calcharo’s bread and butter lie. He absolutely destroys his opponents while in Phantom Etching and relies heavily on his Heavy Attacks while in this mode.

The best Sonata Effect, on the other hand, is a full five-stack of Echoes for the Void Thunder effect, which increases Electro damage and Resonance Liberation damage. You can also swap out Thundering Mephis for Flautist if you’re in the early game stages of your playthrough.

As mentioned, maxing out Calcharo’s Resonance Liberation and Forte Circuit is paramount to his success since he relies on both hand-in-hand when fighting enemies. You’ll shred through any foe if these two are leveled up completely, especially when paired with the right teammates. In a similar vein, Calcharo’s Main Echo is Thundering Mephis, a four-cost Echo that increases his own Electro damage by 12 percent and his Resonance Liberation damage by 12 percent over 15 seconds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more