A good DPS is essential when building a powerful team in Wuthering Waves, and if you’re looking for a relatively simple and strong character to lead the way, look no further than Encore.

Encore is built to be a main DPS character, boasting a whole gamut of firepower in different forms. Whether she’s blasting opponents with her Wooly Attack and Flaming Woolies or ripping through foes with Cosmos Rave, she brings enough firepower to lead the charge among the best squads in the game. She will, however, need the right weapons, Echoes, and a good team composition to maximize her damage.

Here is the best Encore build in Wuthering Waves.

Best damage build for Encore in Wuthering Waves

Don’t be fooled, she’s real dangerous. Image via Kuro Games.

There are multiple different rectifiers you can wield as Encore, but there is only one five-star rectifier that can boost her damage to new heights. She will also need the right Echoes to garner the correct Sonata Effect while holding a powerful Echo Ability in your back pocket.

Here are all the best weapons, main Echoes, and best Sonata Effect combinations in Wuthering Waves.

Best Weapons Cosmic Ripples (5★) Acquired through Winter Brume Convene Banner Augment (4★) Acquired by reaching Pioneer Podcast Level 30 Best Sonata Effect combo x5 Molten Rift (Cost: 4/3/3/1/1) Use any two three-cost Echoes and any two one-cost Echoes Main Echo Inferno Rider (4★) Boss is found at Port City of Guixu at the Sea of Flames Forte Skill Priority 1) Resonance Liberation 2) Forte Circuit 3) Resonance Skill 4) Basic Attack 5) Intro Skill

Cosmic Ripples is the only five-star rectifier in the game, and can only be found in the permanent weapon banner, Winter Brume. With its Stormy Resolution passive, Encore will get 12.8 percent energy regeneration while also gaining increased basic attack damage when hitting targets with basic attacks.

For your best Sonata Effect, you need a full five-stack of Echoes to gain the complete Molten Rift effect. This will not only increase your Fusion damage, but will increase Encore’s damage further whenever she uses her Resonance Skill.

When leveling up her Forte Skills, you’ll definitely want to upgrade her Resonance Liberation first. She is very dependent on her Liberation, since it is where she’ll be dealing the most damage from her kit. Afterward, you can upgrade your Forte Circuit and Resonance Skill in that order, to follow up with any stragglers after your Resonance Liberation has finally timed out.

Lastly, Encore’s Main Echo should be Inferno Rider, who is the only four-star Molten Echo in the game. It can be found at the Port City of Guixu and is a tough enemy to fell, but once you’ve got it captured, you’ll have a powerful Echo that will grant you a destructive three-slash attack. Encore will also be given a 12 percent increase to her Fusion damage for 15 seconds, which is great for her core damage profile.

