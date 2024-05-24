Best Encore team comps in Wuthering Waves

For any Wuthering Waves enjoyers who are looking for a powerful DPS character that can lead the charge during their adventures, you might want to consider building a team composition for Encore.

Recommended Videos

Encore is a five-star fusion character that provides a ton of firepower as the main DPS of a team. She brings straight destruction in a small package, and when paired with the right teammates, can be absolutely unstoppable in a battle.

She usually performs best when her abilities are buffed up by her allies as they swap in and out of a fight, and she can absolutely shred through foes once she activates her powerful Resonance Liberation skill, Cosmos Rave. Even with basic weaponry, this character can outperform many other top-tier choices in terms of raw destructive prowess.

Here are the best team compositions for Encore in Wuthering Waves.

Best teams for Encore in Wuthering Waves

Encore/Sanhua/Verina

A steadfast bodyguard. Image via KuroGames

If you’re looking to charge up Encore’s powerful attacks, then throw in Sanhua and Verina into your team composition for easy and powerful combinations to decimate your enemies. You’ll want to start off a fight by charging up Concerto Energy while using Sanhua.

Sanhua’s Outro skill, Silversnow, gives the incoming character a 38 percent Basic Attack damage deepen buff for 14 seconds, making Encore a DPS machine as she pops out and blasts her enemies. Verina, on the other hand, is the best support in the game with some exceptional healing, while also giving 15 percent damage deepen to all types with her Outro skill.

Encore/Yangyang/Baizhi

Time to bring the rave. Image via KuroGames

If you want to use Encore’s Resonance Liberation at a faster pace, then you can run Yangyang as a alternate sub-DPS alongside her. Once again, you can use Yangyang to charge enough Concerto Energy before you swap her out with Encore.

Yangyang’s Outro skill, Whispering Breeze, recovers four Resonance Energy per second over five seconds for the next character, which should allow Encore to activate Cosmos Rave very quickly. Encore deals a ton of damage during her Resonance Liberation, and is the main reason why she is able to rip through most enemies with ease.

Baizhi is a good replacement for Verina if you don’t have her, since she also heals and gives a damage deepen buff for her Outro skill, Rejuvenating Flow.

Encore/Rover/Baizhi

Welcome to the show. Image via KuroGames

Hold them in place and blast them away with an easy Rover and Encore combo, based around the former’s useful Outro skill. Rover’s Instant Outro generates a quick stasis field around the next character to jump into the fray, causing enemies to freeze in place for a few moments.

If Encore can activate her Cosmos Rave ability while her foes are stuck, she’ll be able to deal disgusting amounts of damage without even needing to parry or dodge. This will, however, require you to get up close and personal with your enemies, which could prove difficult against more powerful combatants.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more