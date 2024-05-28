Sanhua is a powerful four-star character you get for free in Wuthering Waves. She’s a strong sub-DPS, and considering you get her for free, you should definitely build her. Here’s the best Sanhua build in Wuthering Waves.

Sanhua is a quick-swap damage dealer with buffing capabilities in Wuthering Waves. She’s a Glacio sub-DPS who puts ice constructs on the ground that deal damage when they’re destroyed.

How to build Sanhua in Wuthering Waves

Weapons

Swords are one of my favorite weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sanhua’s a Glacio sword user who excels at dealing burst damage with her ice constructs. Her main role is sub-DPS, but she can also function as the main carry. She’s an attack scaling unit, meaning swords with high base attack and Crit stats are her best in slot. Since swords are a common weapon in Wuthering Waves, Sanhua has a lot of options for both free-to-play players and spenders. Here are the best swords for Sanhua.

Emerald of Genesis (five-star)

Commando of Conviction (four-star)

Lunar Cutter (four-star)

Sword#18 (four-star)

Emerald of Genesis is her best in slot as it provides all the valuable stats she needs. It has a high base attack, and a utility passive that regenerates energy. The best part about this sword is that you can get it for free once you reach Union level 45. If you’re using her best sword on some other character, another solid option is Sword#18. While this weapon has a lower base attack, it offers a lot of utility with its passive, and you can craft it for free.

Overall, any sword with a high base attack is good, but if you want to build the best Sanhua, then go for Emerald of Genesis.

Echo sets

Here we go again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Sanhua usually performs as a quick-swap Glacio damage dealer, she wants a set that offers utility. Because of her fast rotations and Outro skill, five-piece Moonlit Clouds is Sanhua’s best Echo set. The set gives 10 percent energy regeneration which helps Sanhua spam her Resonance Liberation, and it buffs attacks of other party members for 15 seconds.

If you’re playing Sanhua as your main DPS, then five-piece Freezing Frost is the way to go. This set increases her Glacio damage by 10 percent and increases her basic attack damage by an additional 10 percent.

Echo set stats and substats

She’s completely free. Screenshot by Dot Esports via KuroGames

Big damage doesn’t just come with equipping Echo sets. Good Echo sets are the ones with the right stats. Sanhua focuses mainly on dealing a ton of Glacio burst damage, making her stat choice straightforward. Here are the main stats you should prioritize when farming Sanhua’s Echo set:

Four Cost : Crit damage or Crit rate

: Crit damage or Crit rate Three Cost : Attack percent or Glacio damage

: Attack percent or Glacio damage One Cost: Attack percent

Since you get a lot of damage from main stats, you should focus on getting at least 120 energy regeneration as your best substat. The more energy regeneration you have, the more you can use Resonance Liberation.

Echo skill

High mobility and fast gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For her main Echo skill, you want something to match her swift playstyle, and Impermanence Heron is the perfect bird for the job. Sanhua transforms into a giant bird that performs a smash attack restoring 10 energy and buffing damage by 12 percent for the next 15 seconds. While Impermanence Heron deals Havoc damage, the utility it provides is simply unmatched, making it the best in slot for Sanhua.

Best Sanhua Fortes

Resource management is also a skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sanhua’s Fortes are an essential part of her kit, and this build doesn’t work without them. Since you have limited resources, it’s important to know which Fortes you should prioritize.

Here are the Fortes you should focus on:

Resonance Liberation

Forte Circuit

Resonance Skill

When leveling her abilities, you should spend most of your resources on her Resonance Liberation, since that’s her main source of damage. Sanhua’s Forte Circuit combined with her Resonance Skill is your second priority, as both deal extra Glacio damage and restore energy.

Best Sanhua Resonance Chains

It’s that easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a free four-star character, Sanhua is great even without Resonance Chains, but there are some Sequences that make her feel like a five-star unit. Her Sequence three grants a 35 percent damage increase against all opponents, but her best ones are Sequence five and six. They increase the Crit damage of her Forte Circuit by 100 percent and the attack of all party members by 20 percent.

