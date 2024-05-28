If you ever played Genshin Impact, you’ll be very familiar with Xiangling and Xingqiu. Well, Mortefi is both of them combined into one, which makes him one of the strongest units in Wuthering Waves quite easily.

Recommended Videos

If you’re looking for a strong sub-DPS character that dishes out Fusion damage, then here’s the best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves.

How to build Mortefi in Wuthering Waves

Best weapons

An elegant weapon for an elegant man. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a ranged sub-DPS, Mortefi is a Fusion pistol user who synergizes well with main DPS characters. He’s a hybrid off-field damage dealer with buffing capabilities, so he prefers weapons that provide utility to his team.

Unfortunately, his options are limited, as most of his weapons are acquired through the gacha system. Here are the best weapons for Mortefi:

Static Mist (five-star)

Novaburst (four-star)

Undying Flame (four-star)

Thunderbolt (four-star)

His best weapon is Static Mist since it has a high base attack and offers a ton of Crit Rate. This weapon also has an energy regeneration passive and attack buff for all party members that lasts 14 seconds, making it perfect for Mortefi. You can obtain his best in slot Pistol by reaching Union level 45. Novaburst is another great option; it increases the attack for eight seconds every time Mortefi dashes or dodges and stacks three times.

While other four-star Pistols are decent, they are only obtainable through the gacha system and if you plan to invest a lot into Mortefi, Static Mist should be your priority.

Echo sets

Jump high, fly high. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mortefi is a sub-DPS who deals off-field Fusion damage and buffs attacks. Thanks to his quick-swap playstyle, he’s very flexible. Five-piece Moonlit Clouds is his best Echo set, as it provides everything you need. The set increases energy regeneration by 10 percent, and buffs the attack of the next Resonator to enter the field. This set has perfect synergy with Morfeti and provides valuable utility.

Echo set stats and substats

Big grind and bigger damage. Image via KuroGames

Before you equip Mortefi with his best Echo set, you need to find the right main stats. Mortefi excels at dishing out a ton of damage with his Fusion attacks, so to fully maximize Moonlit Clouds, you want offensive stats.

Here are the main stats you should look for when grinding those Echoes:

Four Cost : Crit Damage or Crit Rate

: Crit Damage or Crit Rate Three Cost : Attack percent or Energy Regeneration

: Attack percent or Energy Regeneration One Cost: Attack percent

The more attack percent and Crit stats you have, the more damage you deal. Since everything comes from his Resonance Liberation, energy regeneration is also important. Those are his best substats you should look for, but you also need to balance them out to make this build work flawlessly.

Echo skill

There is no better duo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the Echo skill, Mortefi’s partner in crime is Impermanence Heron. By using Impermanence Heron, you transform into a giant bird that flies in the air and performs a smash attack. After hitting opponents, you restore 10 energy, and by casting Mortefi’s Outro Skill you increase the damage by 12 percent for the next 15 seconds.

Best Mortefi Fortes

This will make his damage skyrocket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make full use of Mortefi’s damage potential, level up his Fortes. Since Mortefi’s an off-field damage dealer, his source is very straightforward. As one of the best four-star characters, here are the Fortes you should focus on:

Resonance Liberation

Force Circuit

Resonance Skill

Resonance Liberation is what makes Morfeti so powerful. It’s an off-field ability that synergizes with any other DPS by constantly dealing Fusion damage. His Resonance Skill deals burst Fusion damage, and regenerates energy, making it important to level up. Mortefi’s Force Circuit stacks with his Resonance Skill, and once it reaches 100 stacks, he unleashes massive Fusion damage to all enemies, increasing a team’s DPS.

Best Mortefi Resonance Chains

The ones that I need but didn’t get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Mortefi is strong without Resonance Chains, some of them turn Mortefi into a juggernaut sub-DPS. Since he’s a four-star character, you can obtain his Sequences rather easily. His Sequence One is nice to have, as it adds more Fusion damage to his Resonance Liberation, but the ones you should aim for are Sequence Four and Six. Those two are massive damage boosts to your team’s damage because they increase his Resonance Liberation for seven seconds and buff the attack of the entire team by 20 percent.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more