Wuthering Waves: Soft Pity explained

The brutal nature of gacha games like Wuthering Waves can be unforgiving but also exciting when you finally do get the assets you’re after. This system can also be a bit complicated to understand, especially since the gacha system has many underlying features like Soft Pity.

Knowing how the entire gacha system works is crucial if you want to understand your odds of getting the character or weapon you’re seeking. It can be pretty complex to figure out, so here’s how Soft Pity works in Wuthering Waves.

What is Soft Pity in Wuthering Waves?

This system helps you get the five-star you’re after. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soft Pity is an unofficial part of the larger Pity system and steadily increases your odds of obtaining the five-star asset you’re pulling for after passing a certain threshold. It’s not a feature the devs highlight themselves but rather one the community shares.

This feature essentially takes the standard percentage chance of obtaining the asset you’re after and adds a bit of a higher chance over time once you reach the threshold. So if the regular odds of getting a featured five-star are 0.8 percent, the Soft Pity system adds a small increase for each additional pull you make after the threshold is hit.

Basically, the more you pull, the better your odds become after reaching the specified number thanks to the Soft Pity system.

The exact number for the Soft Pity threshold in Wuthering Waves is currently unknown. Based on other games of a similar style like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail plus the pulls that have been done so far, it’s currently believed that Soft Pity begins somewhere around 50 to 60 pulls.

Soft Pity is established based on extensive player data, which means the actual number won’t be known for some time. It will also likely never be confirmed by the devs since it’s not actually an official system but rather a hidden part of the way Pity works.

If Soft Pity begins at around 50 or 60 pulls, this means your chances of getting a five-star go up with each new pull you make after this point until you hit 80. One five-star is guaranteed every 80 pulls as part of the regular Pity system, so Soft Pity only takes effect as you work your way to this point.

The more you pull, the better your odds become. Image via Kuro Games

For now, the exact statistics behind how Wuthering Wave’s Soft Pity system works are unclear. If or when an official number for Soft Pity becomes known, it will be added here. And even if Soft Pity and the rest of the gacha system aren’t working in your favor, you do at least get to claim a free five-star character to make up for it.

